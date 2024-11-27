Speakers demand an end to atrocities against women in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A webinar was organized by Friends of Kashmir International on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in which various international and Kashmiri leaders participated.

In the webinar, the speakers expressed serious concern over the ongoing atrocities, sexual violence, and human rights violations against women in Kashmir and demanded immediate action from the international community, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Peace and Cultural Foundation Mashal Hussain Malik said that sexual and mental violence against women in Kashmir is an unforgivable crime. This issue is a global crisis for human rights. The violation of the dignity, freedom and rights of women in Kashmir is a serious problem, and international organizations will have to take practical steps to protect them. He said that Kashmiri women are setting a strong example against oppression through their courage and sacrifices, but they need global support.

Chairperson Friends of Kashmir Ghazala Habib (USA) said that women are being systematically subjected to oppression and oppression in Kashmir. Immediate intervention of the international community is necessary to stop these atrocities.

In her speech, expert in law and international affairs Dr. Asma Khawaja said that the atrocities of the Indian forces are a clear violation of international human rights laws, and strict action must be taken against them.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that the European Union must play an effective role against the violation of women's rights in Kashmir.

Vice Chairperson Friends of Kashmir Abdul Hameed Lone (Hurriyat leader) said that peace is not possible without ending the atrocities on women in Kashmir. Kashmiri women are the victims of the worst sexual harassment in the world. He mentioned Kannan and Poshpora where Indian occupation forces gang-raped more than a hundred women. Kashmiri women are still seeking justice. The Indian army is using the rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon. The international community must take immediate and practical steps to protect Kashmiri women.

Journalist Muhammad Haroon Abbas mentioned a major humanitarian issue in occupied Kashmir and said that more than 2,500 women in occupied Kashmir are called "half-widows" who are living their lives waiting for their missing husbands.

95% of half-widows are suffering from severe mental stress and financial difficulties and government assistance is negligible.

Every year, more than 60 half-widows approach the courts in search of missing persons. 80% of half-widows are deprived of employment despite being literate. 65% of half-widows do not have the option of getting married or starting their lives again. He said that the role of the media is important in highlighting the atrocities of Kashmiri women. We must make this voice heard everywhere.

Anchorperson Naila Altaf Kayani said that the stories of Kashmiri women are proof of cruelty and barbarity, and there is an urgent need for justice for them. Rape is used to incite resistance against Kashmiris and there is documented evidence of soldiers confessing to having been ordered to rape Kashmiri women. At the 52nd UN Commission on Human Rights, Professor William Baker testified that rape in Kashmir is not just a matter of isolated incidents involving unspecified soldiers, but that security forces are using rape as a weapon against the Kashmiri population in a horrific and active manner.

Chairman of the International Human Rights Movement and UN Observer Rana Basharat Ali Khan said that it is imperative to put the rights of Kashmiri women on the global agenda. The atrocities committed against women in Kashmir are a stain on the global conscience. The UN and the international community must intervene immediately to stop these atrocities.

Other speakers said that in 1992 alone, 882 Kashmiri women were gang-raped by Indian forces. While one in every 7 Kashmiri women is a victim of sexual violence, which is among the highest rates in the world. 9.6% of women aged 18-49 are victims of domestic violence. And one in every five women is affected by domestic violence.

The webinar was attended by Minister of the Government of Azad Kashmir, Professor Taqdis Gilani, former Deputy Speaker Shaheen Kausar Dar, Nazish Khattak, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Forum France, Mirza Asif Jaral, Taiba Khurshid, Sadia Sattar, Nazneen Gilani, Rimsha Malik, Hina Bashir, Ayesha Kirmani, Asim Zeb, Nazia Sheikh and human rights activists, students, representatives of NGOs and others who raised their voices for the protection of the rights of Kashmiri women.