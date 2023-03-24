UrduPoint.com

'Speakers Demand End Of Egocentric Politics'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Speakers have urged political parties to stop egocentric attitudes and do politics for the country by ignoring interests of their parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers have urged political parties to stop egocentric attitudes and do politics for the country by ignoring interests of their parties.

They were addressing a seminar on 'current political challenges and way forward ' organised by Friends Discussion Forum (FDF) here on Friday.

Mian Abdul Waheed ex Advisor to Governor Punjab, Ehsan Batalvi patron PDF, Saman Arooj Journalist, Shahid Mehmood Butt Ex MPA PML-N, Zeba Naz PTI leader, Ch Mudassar Adam president Anjman Tajran Abid Market and political analysts Rashid Hijazi, Syed Muhammad Ali Jaffari, Raza Ali Sheikh, Muhammad Arif Butt and Professors Asma Hassan & Sarfraz Ali also spoke on the occasion.

They said that the country cannot afford uncertainty and unrest and every stakeholder would have to do positive contribution.

There was a unanimity of views among the speakers that no single political force can present solution of the prevailing situation and way out lies only in united efforts.

Some speakers said that the political and economic challenges were becoming bad to worse with every passing day. They stressed the need of intensifying efforts to rectify situation with national zeal.

