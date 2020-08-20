Speakers demand neurosciences institute to address psychosocial toxicity

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The speakers at a symposium have urged the need to establish a modern institute of neurosciences to overcome mental health issues of the burgeoning societies in the country.

The symposium on "Psychosocial toxicity and its challenges for university education in Pakistan" was held in collaboration with the University of Sussex, UK and Changing Hearts and Minds Program (CHAMP), Pakistan at the Government College University (GCU) on Thursday.

The speakers said they should stop in living self-denial and immediately change the education system of Pakistan. "We need system which can produce the human resource which can compete with technology," they said In his key note address, Emeritus consultant Psychiatrist Prof Dr Shakil Jehangir Malik said wars, terrorism, violence, disasters, conflicts, inequality, injustice, breakdown of family structure, intolerance, crime, drugs and pandemics had filled their society with psychosocial toxicity.

He added that "our children are traumatized; ineffective methods of teaching, content shown on news and entertainment media and excessive use of digital devices are adding fuel to fire." Prof. Malik believed that padogogy and neurosciences were intricately linked, and quality education was their ultimate savior. He highlighted education as key to moral, cultural, socio-economic development.

Stressing teaching compassion, gratitude, forgiveness and humility in educational institutions, he underlined the need of establishing a modern institute of neurosciences in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said universities were a catalyst for change and GCU wished to take a lead to bring a disruptive improvement in the existing system. He said that the new education policy of GCU would focus on modern education, innovation and research. He discussed with eminent academicians his strategic vision for GCU for next four year.

Dr Zarka Taimor, spokesperson Punjab government, said there was a severe crisis of mental health in Pakistan; each of them had at least one affected person in their families usually more. "We witness anxiety, depression, PTSD, panic attacks, addictions and mental health issue in every home now," she added.

The spokesperson said only one psychiatrist was available to 10,000 people in Pakistan, and one child psychiatrist to 4,000,000 children.

The first session was followed by a panel discussion in which Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Mr. Farooq Arshad, Institute for Democratic Education & Advocacy Executive Director Mr. Salman Abid and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) former president also participated.

The last session of symposium was a workshop which covered important topics of what should be the attribute of GCU student "Ravian", what training and incentives are necessary for teachers and mentors at a university, what challenges we need to overcome in the institutional development.