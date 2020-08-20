UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Demand Neurosciences Institute To Address Psychosocial Toxicity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Speakers demand neurosciences institute to address psychosocial toxicity

The speakers at a symposium have urged the need to establish a modern institute of neurosciences to overcome mental health issues of the burgeoning societies in the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The speakers at a symposium have urged the need to establish a modern institute of neurosciences to overcome mental health issues of the burgeoning societies in the country.

The symposium on "Psychosocial toxicity and its challenges for university education in Pakistan" was held in collaboration with the University of Sussex, UK and Changing Hearts and Minds Program (CHAMP), Pakistan at the Government College University (GCU) on Thursday.

The speakers said they should stop in living self-denial and immediately change the education system of Pakistan. "We need system which can produce the human resource which can compete with technology," they said In his key note address, Emeritus consultant Psychiatrist Prof Dr Shakil Jehangir Malik said wars, terrorism, violence, disasters, conflicts, inequality, injustice, breakdown of family structure, intolerance, crime, drugs and pandemics had filled their society with psychosocial toxicity.

He added that "our children are traumatized; ineffective methods of teaching, content shown on news and entertainment media and excessive use of digital devices are adding fuel to fire." Prof. Malik believed that padogogy and neurosciences were intricately linked, and quality education was their ultimate savior. He highlighted education as key to moral, cultural, socio-economic development.

Stressing teaching compassion, gratitude, forgiveness and humility in educational institutions, he underlined the need of establishing a modern institute of neurosciences in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said universities were a catalyst for change and GCU wished to take a lead to bring a disruptive improvement in the existing system. He said that the new education policy of GCU would focus on modern education, innovation and research. He discussed with eminent academicians his strategic vision for GCU for next four year.

Dr Zarka Taimor, spokesperson Punjab government, said there was a severe crisis of mental health in Pakistan; each of them had at least one affected person in their families usually more. "We witness anxiety, depression, PTSD, panic attacks, addictions and mental health issue in every home now," she added.

The spokesperson said only one psychiatrist was available to 10,000 people in Pakistan, and one child psychiatrist to 4,000,000 children.

The first session was followed by a panel discussion in which Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Mr. Farooq Arshad, Institute for Democratic Education & Advocacy Executive Director Mr. Salman Abid and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) former president also participated.

The last session of symposium was a workshop which covered important topics of what should be the attribute of GCU student "Ravian", what training and incentives are necessary for teachers and mentors at a university, what challenges we need to overcome in the institutional development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Student Lead Bishop United Kingdom GCU Moral Family Media Government Punjab Assembly Depression

Recent Stories

Eswatini unveils stimulus plan for virus-hit econo ..

1 minute ago

Police busts gang involved in officer killing

1 minute ago

DIG reviews security steps for Muharram

1 minute ago

Provincial minister plants sapling at NMU

5 minutes ago

Cargo scanning capacity at Torkham enhanced

5 minutes ago

Lego launches bricks with Braille

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.