Speakers Denounce Indian Atrocities, Term Abrogation Of Article 370, 35A Usurpation Of Kashmiris Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Speakers at a seminar, organized by the Press Information Department (PID) Multan
on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, strongly condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied
valley and reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
Addressing the seminar, held at Radio Pakistan Multan on Tuesday, Assistant Prof
Dr. Naeem Mehmood from Bahauddin Zakariya University's Department of Political
Science and Public Administration said that since August 5, 2019, India had turned
occupied Kashmir into an open-air prison in violation of international laws. He condemned
in strongest terms the abrogation of article 370 and 35A by India and said that this
usurpation of rights of people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
had left disheartened and disillusioned a majority of people across the world and made
Kashmiris believed they were being alienated by India in a systematic way by all means
at its disposal including military might and draconian laws to bring about unethical and
illegal demographic change.
Senior journalists Shaukat Ashfaq, Zahoor Ahmed Dhareja, Qazi Iftikhar Ahmad,
Radio Pakistan Multan's senior producer Nasreen Fareed, and PID Deputy Director
Uzma Afzal echoed the demand for justice and global intervention. They emphasized
that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at global forums until Kashmiris get
their rights.
The session, moderated by senior journalist Mazhar Javed Siyal, also witnessed
participation from PID Incharge Multan Sadaf Zahra, Radio Pakistan producers Qamar
Hashmi and Dilzaib Aakash, among others. The event began with a recitation from
holy Quran by Ahmed Raza and Naat (Peace Be Upon Him) by Mazhar Javed.
Speakers urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions and called upon
the Muslim world to unite against Indian oppression. Paying tribute to the martyrs
of Kashmir, they lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government, political parties,
and the public in keeping the Kashmir cause alive.
