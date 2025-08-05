Open Menu

Speakers Denounce Indian Atrocities, Term Abrogation Of Article 370, 35A Usurpation Of Kashmiris Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Speakers denounce Indian atrocities, term abrogation of article 370, 35A usurpation of Kashmiris rights

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Speakers at a seminar, organized by the Press Information Department (PID) Multan

on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, strongly condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied

valley and reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Addressing the seminar, held at Radio Pakistan Multan on Tuesday, Assistant Prof

Dr. Naeem Mehmood from Bahauddin Zakariya University's Department of Political

Science and Public Administration said that since August 5, 2019, India had turned

occupied Kashmir into an open-air prison in violation of international laws. He condemned

in strongest terms the abrogation of article 370 and 35A by India and said that this

usurpation of rights of people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

had left disheartened and disillusioned a majority of people across the world and made

Kashmiris believed they were being alienated by India in a systematic way by all means

at its disposal including military might and draconian laws to bring about unethical and

illegal demographic change.

Senior journalists Shaukat Ashfaq, Zahoor Ahmed Dhareja, Qazi Iftikhar Ahmad,

Radio Pakistan Multan's senior producer Nasreen Fareed, and PID Deputy Director

Uzma Afzal echoed the demand for justice and global intervention. They emphasized

that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at global forums until Kashmiris get

their rights.

The session, moderated by senior journalist Mazhar Javed Siyal, also witnessed

participation from PID Incharge Multan Sadaf Zahra, Radio Pakistan producers Qamar

Hashmi and Dilzaib Aakash, among others. The event began with a recitation from

holy Quran by Ahmed Raza and Naat (Peace Be Upon Him) by Mazhar Javed.

Speakers urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions and called upon

the Muslim world to unite against Indian oppression. Paying tribute to the martyrs

of Kashmir, they lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government, political parties,

and the public in keeping the Kashmir cause alive.

