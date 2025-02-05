Speakers Deplore World’s Duplicity On Kashmir Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Speakers at ceremony was held under the auspices of the Rawalpindi District Bar Association to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, deplored the world community’s duplicity on the lingering Kashmir issue.
They pointed out the double standards of the international community, particularly the United Nations, which had failed to act decisively against India’s oppression.
A large number of lawyers attended the event, which took place at the Quaid-e-Azam Hall. The special guests for the event included Hafiz Talha, Ghulam Muhammad Seefi, Ihsan Ullah Mansoor, and Abdul Hamid Lone.
led by Bar President Sardar Manzoor Bashir and General Secretary Asad Mehmood Malik.
Besides Kashmiri leader Abdul Hamid Lone, Ihsan Ullah Mansoor, Ghulam Muhammad Seefi, and Hafiz Talha, who were the special guests, Shahbaz Rajpoot Advocate, President of the High Court Bar Malik Javed Khalid, Member of the Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Taufiq Asif also addressed the audience.
The speakers emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation had always been ready to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of Kashmir.
They condemned India's illegal occupation and aggression, calling for the continued support of the ongoing struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for its liberation.
The speakers affirmed the resolve that the struggle would continue until Kashmir’s liberation as the IIOJK would never tolerate India’s illegal occupation.
Rawalpindi District Bar President Sardar Manzoor Bashir and General Secretary Asad Mehmood Malik, their speeches, reiterated that the legal community in Rawalpindi, especially the Rawalpindi Bar, had always stood for truth and justice. They vowed to continue raising their voices on every platform, asserting that the Kashmiris have the right to freedom and that India’s attempts to suppress their rights are unacceptable.
