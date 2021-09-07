UrduPoint.com

Speakers determined to protect Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) faith

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Speakers at a conference held in connection with Tahafuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat and Defence Day on Monday said that Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) is a basic faith of every Muslim.

"Protection of this faith is our top priority," they said.

They said that islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and stressed to educate the people according to the teachings of Islam.

The conference was organised by Aalmi Majlis Tahafuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat at Laiqat Bagh and was attended by large number of people including trade bodies of the city.

The speakers lauded the government steps for maintaining law and order and religious harmony in the country in a peaceful way.

They said that Pakistan was an outcome of the benefaction of Muslim scholars and sufi saints and we can protect solidarity of the country by following the teachings of the Hazrat Muhammad SAW.

They said that the constitution of Pakistan provides guarantees to the minorities ,and no legislation could be made against the Quran and Sunnah, adding no conspiracy would be tolerated against finality of Prophethood SAW Act.

They also paid tribute to Pak Army and expressed solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir.

