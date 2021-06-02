(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at an online roundtable discussion on Wednesday identified the climate change-related challenges faced by Pakistan and suggested remedial measures to tackle their negative impacts on environment.

The conference titled "Climate Change as Non-Traditional Security Challenge: Relevance for Pakistan" was jointly organized by Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) Islamabad and Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan, a news release said.

Advisor Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, consultant Sustainable Development Policy Institute and CGSS Member board of Advisors Shakeel Ramay commenced the session with his opening remarks.

In his welcome remarks, Resident Representative of HSF Pakistan Dr Steffen Kudella commended that this year Pakista would host the International Environment Day on June 5, which was joint hosted by Germany and Colombia last year.

Dr Kudella said that it is important for Pakistan to raise awareness on climate change and mitigate its negative impacts. He stated that climate change was both, the rise of the average temperature of the Earth's climate system and also large-scale weather shifts.

"These non-traditional security challenges are non-military in nature, but risks to the survival and well-being of people," he said, adding the rising temperatures were leading to the melting of glaciers in Pakistan. Moreover, they lead to a degradation of ecosystems, impact biodiversity, and cause desertification and flooding, which in turn can cause serious problems such as mass migration, starvation or poverty, he added.

Member National Assembly and former Parliamentary Secretary Romina Khurshid Alam said climate change was such a subject for which "we all need to work cohesively." She suggested that think tanks could play an important role in policy orientation process and stressed the need for more effective implementation on devised policies to tackle the climate change impacts.

Director of Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University Dr Rashid Aftab was of the view that the climate change could lead to a number of challenges including water scarcity for Pakistan.

Former Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zaraf,explained the relevance of climate change with agriculture sector. He stated that Pakistan energy consumption is low and it is not contributing much to green house gas emissions (GHG). He suggested that if we want our national food security, we should properly opt practical solutions.

Dean, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan Khan shared his views on environment security and human security.

He stated that environment security in terms of water, food and energy is considered an important aspect of national security. Therefore, the nexus builds important links between environment and national security.

Member Board of Experts, CGSS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan discussed that human security was endangered in South Asia because of regional sensitivity to climate change.

Professor at the Department of International Relations, National Defense University, Islamabad Dr. Shaheen Akhtar stated that we need to look between environment change and national security. She stated that climate change is an emerging threat to national security. Dr. Shaheen explained the link of these two concepts while highlighting the proponents (international scholars) such as Barry Buzan and Robert Kalpan, who introduced the two concept as interlinked. She highlighted that the rising temperature will increase irregular rainfall patterns and precipitation level.

Lead Researcher of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Dr. Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal elaborated that the global community has consensus that climate change has emerged as the issue of national security and human security. Dr. Kanwar stated that ocean base economy is more vulnerable to climate change as sea level is rising. He also raised points on Pakistan's drought situation that the Sindh province is highly affected by the droughts, increasing vulnerability to its huge population.

Chairman Gomal Daman Area Water Partnership Pakistan Brig ( r ) Muhammad Aslam Khan said, we need effective strategies to beat climate change. Therefore, Pakistan should undertake reforms plans like the KP government. Dr. Aslam also suggested that there should be effective water management program along with protection and restoration of ecosystem. Dr. Aslam highlighted the role of youth in building awareness.

Director, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Faizan ul Hassan discussed that the challenges are due to climate change. In this regard, there are some questions we need to answer related to climate change its vulnerability and mitigation. Faizan stated that the Germanwatch Global Climate Risk Index 2021 has placed Pakistan among top 20 most vulnerable countries. He explained that climate vulnerability has been ignored. Therefore, there is a need to generate awareness among people regarding the issue of climate change.

The Online Roundtable was moderated by Advisor, Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, Consultant SDPI and Member Board of Advisors, CGSS Shakeel Ramay.

A total of 80 participants from all across Pakistan attended the online roundtable discussion who also viewed live on various social media platforms.