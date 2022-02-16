Speakers discuss ways to further improve bilateral relations between US & Pak

The participants of a International Conference Wednesday discussed ways to further improve the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan especially in the light of Pakistan's paradigm shift in foreign policy towards "geo-economics".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The participants of a International Conference Wednesday discussed ways to further improve the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan especially in the light of Pakistan's paradigm shift in foreign policy towards "geo-economics".

The one-day international conference on "Pakistan-US Ties: The Way Forward" was organized by the Area Studies Centre for Africa, North and South America at Quaid-i-Azam University and co-hosted by Dawood Law Associates.

The conference was attended by scholars from the US and Pakistan to discuss the dynamic of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Professor Dr Muhammad Ali, in his welcome address lauded the role of QAU in promotion of rich dialogue culture through such initiatives and providing a negotiation platform to the national and international academia on issues of mutual importance.

Emphasizing upon the huge geo-economic potential of Pakistan , he further said, "I will like to emphasise upon showcasing the strength of Pakistan's immense potential as a huge market comprising of more than 212 million people among which 60 percent comprises of youth and its equal potential as a connecting point for South, Central and West Asia, which makes it a hub of geo-economic interactions to promote peace and prosperity in this highly connected and globalised world." Conference Co-host, Attorney Dawood Ghaznavi further appreciated the role of Area Study Centre QAU in promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US through educational exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green admired the role of Pakistani diaspora in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sheila Jackson Lee highly appreciated the efforts of incumbent government in Pakistan to address the challenges of climate change.

While sharing her personal experiences of the visit to Pakistan, she identified several areas of mutual cooperation such as education, e-commerce, medicine and lauded Pakistani people as "great humanitarians".

While focusing on joint vision of the US and Pakistan on "Geo-Economics" , the US Embassy Charg� d'affairs Angela Aggler emphasized upon strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

She added, "The United States is by far Pakistan's largest export market, but there is still room for growth. Pakistan has much to offer for U.S. investors across a wide range of sectors, notably fast-moving consumer goods, the IT sector, agribusiness, and financial services, and there are numerous reasons to be optimistic. For example, Pakistan has become the leading market for U.S. dairy cattle exports, enabling Pakistani dairy farmers to dramatically increase productivity and profits." The Director General (America) Mudassar Tipu in Foreign Office, Islamabad also participated in the Conference. In his remarks he asserted upon trade and investment climate of the country that was encouraging owing to promising 220 million population, friendly and non-discriminatory regulatory laws, improved security apparatus and opportunities in Special Economic Zones.

Focal person for Overseas Pakistanis in PM Office, Atif Khan, further explained the role of Pakistani diaspora in the US in expanding their bilateral ties by adding in new avenues such as trade and e-commerce.

The conference concluded with remarks by the In Charge, Area Study Centre, Dr Sadia Sulaiman, who termed this particular phase in Pakistan-US ties as "Window of Opportunity" for both the countries to redefine their bilateral ties without focus on a third country."