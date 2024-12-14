Speakers Discusses Reshaping Legislative Frameworks To Promote Gender Equality
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The participants at a two-day International Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) workshop kicked off here on Saturday gathered to discuss reshaping legislative frameworks for promoting gender equality and gender inclusiveness.
The workshop, titled "Advancing Gender Equality in Legislation: A Workshop on Gender-Sensitive Legislative Drafting" commenced at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), under the auspices of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
The workshop was aimed at capacity building of the parliamentarians for ensuring gender-sensitive legislation and to enhance the implementation, monitoring and evaluation frameworks at every tier of the government.
This international workshop of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) was a global acknowledgment and recognition of Pakistan’s firm commitment towards promoting gender equality and is indeed a landmark effort to reshape legislative frameworks to promote gender equality and gender-inclusiveness.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Ms. Zainab Gimba, said that whole world has acknowledged the best efforts of the incumbent regime of Pakistan for reshaping the legislative frameworks to promote gender equality and gender inclusiveness.
She underlined that this conference is a testament to the power of collective action as with collective efforts we can move mountains, break barriers, and create a legacy of equality and justice for generations to come.
Ms Gimba said that this was a very pleasant moment for me as seeing women representatives from rest of the country here and participating in pursuing the best legislation.
She also appreciated the best efforts of Pakistan for taking various steps by the government for empowering the women segment of the society, especially financial assistance and offering loans for small businesses at local level.
Addressing the participants, Secretary WPC/MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani also outlined the significant accomplishments of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and the women parliamentarians including spearheading critical pro-women legislation, including the Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace Act and anti-acid throwing laws, setting a benchmark for gender-sensitive legal frameworks.
She informed about the advocacy efforts of WPC for increased representation of women in law enforcement, particularly in the police force, and the introduction of electoral reforms with a gender perspective, along with the humanitarian assistance provided to flood victims and survivors of terrorism and violence.
This prestigious event convened experts, policymakers, and legislators from Commonwealth Parliamentarians to foster dialogue and collaboration on embedding gender equity into legislative processes.
The participants represented diverse nations, international organizations, and advocacy groups. The workshop explored global best practices in gender-sensitive legislative drafting and addressed pressing issues such as removing systemic biases in existing laws, promoting women’s representation, and ensuring that new legislation meets the needs of all genders.
The event featured renowned international speakers and panellists, making it a unique platform for exchanging innovative ideas and fostering cross-border partnerships. This international gathering underscores Pakistan’s commitment to championing gender equality on the global stage.
Earlier in his welcoming remarks, Executive Director (PIPS) Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka and Secretary WPC Dr Shahida Rehmani extended a warm welcome to the honourable delegates from Maldives and Sri Lanka, participants from the Federal and provincial parliaments of Pakistan and the chief guest, Ms. Zainab Gimba, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder's speeches led to May 9 mayhem, says Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Speakers discusses reshaping legislative frameworks to promote gender equality2 minutes ago
-
APHC raises alarm over judicial terrorism faced by Kashmiri detainees42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
CDWP clears revised PC-I of Rwp Ring Road Project1 hour ago
-
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 1184 kg drugs in four operations2 hours ago
-
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket2 hours ago
-
Shezra Mansab denounces PTI for undermining democracy with 'fake news'3 hours ago
-
Speeding van overturns,four injured3 hours ago
-
PFA discards 2,700-litre substandard milk3 hours ago
-
North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report4 hours ago