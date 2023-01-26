Speakers emphasis on productivity led economic growth in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :In the Economic Productivity workshop, the speakers have stressed on productivity led economic growth in Pakistan and said that there is a need to increase productivity in the country's industrial sector.

Addressing a workshop held at a local hotel on Thursday, the speakers said that research and development, technology and skilled and innovated manpower are extremely important to increase economic productivity.

The workshop on theme of "APO Vision 2025, Inclusive, Innovation - Led Productivity Growth in the Asia- Pacific" co-organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo Japan here.

They said that current account deficit in Pakistan was difficult to resolve without increasing export and foreign investment and to bring export and foreign investment, it is necessary to bring productivity in the country industrial sector.

Meanwhile, while addressing the audience, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that technology and manpower can play an important role in the productivity of the country. He said that currently NPO has a very important role to increase productivity in Pakistan. He said that cooperation between NPO and Industry was very important in terms of productivity in Pakistan at this time. He further said that no sector of the country developed without innovation. He said that USA is an innovative country which has ruled the world on the basis of innovation. He said that there was a need to extend information technology to more sectors in the country, which can increase productivity in the country.

CEO NPO stressed that smart ideas were needed in the country, which would enhance economic productivity in the country. He said that automation of public and private sector in the country was necessary for economic productivity and innovation.

CEO NPO said we were currently working on productivity drive and chamber of commerce and industry, schools, colleges and universities. He assured the private sector of the country was in full cooperation and we were also working on the future vision. He said that NPO was working on Productivity Vision 2025, which would increase industrial efficiency in the country.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Ali Sajid, an expert in productivity, said that industrial and agricultural productivity was very important to strengthen the country's economy. He said that economic productivity was the main driver of sustainable economic development in the country. He said that to increase innovation and productivity, we had to work at both academia and industry levels. He said that Pakistan's industrial production ranking was currently lower than the regional countries including Iran and Vietnam.

He said that political stability also comes from economic development, while politicians in our country talked about political stability first. He said that there was no concept of productivity without quality, therefore industrial and agricultural quality was essential. He said that the countries which were developed, including America and China, had created wealth only through innovation. Similarly, our regional countries developed agriculture by increasing innovation and productivity in agriculture and today Pakistan is importing food.

He said that the economic development of Korea, Japan and Vietnam was the main reason for innovation and productivity.

On this occasion, General Manager NPO Wajih Ahmed Abbasi said that NPO working on bringing the productivity culture to market the country in global market. He said that we were starting to gain productivity in the country, which is having a positive impact.