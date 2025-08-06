Speakers Emphasis On Reforming Criminal Justice System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 11:03 PM
The First International Criminology Conference was officially inaugurated on Wednesday at the Bara Gali Campus of the University of Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The First International Criminology Conference was officially inaugurated on Wednesday at the Bara Gali Campus of the University of Peshawar.
The prestigious event brought together distinguished guests, academics, and experts from across the country to discuss pressing issues in criminal justice and the need for systemic reforms.
Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
In his keynote address, he highlighted the critical role of transparent and accountable investigation processes in ensuring justice. “The greatest barrier to justice is poor investigation.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he stated, emphasizing the urgent need for integrity and reform in the criminal justice system.
Dr. Basharat Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Criminology at the University of Peshawar, delivered the welcome address, shedding light on the colonial legacy of Pakistan's criminal justice system and stressing the need for modernization and legal reforms.
Prominent attendees included Professor Dr. Sajjad Ahmad (Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences), Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (Dean, Faculty of Numerical Sciences), Professor Dr.
Jamil Chitrali (Director, Peace & Conflict Studies), Professor Dr. Syed Minhaj-ul-Hasan (former Dean, Arts & Humanities), Dr. Zakaullah Jan (former Vice Chancellor, City University), and Mr. Akhtar Ali (Director, NAB). They praised the initiative as a significant step toward bridging the gap between academic research and field practice.
Babar Bashir, Managing Director Rozan Pakistan, noted that the criminal justice system is a collective responsibility and called upon civil society to play a more active role in promoting justice and accountability.
At the end of the inaugural ceremony, honorary shields were presented to the chief guest and other dignitaries by the Criminology Department.
The first day concluded with three technical sessions featuring the presentation of research papers by national experts on topics related to criminal justice and social reforms.
It is worth mentioning that the concluding session of the three-day criminology seminar will be held on Friday at the University of Peshawar’s Bara Gali campus.
On this occasion, the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, will attend as the chief guest.APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man ..
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects38 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman11 minutes ago
-
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." theme11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children55 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing11 minutes ago
-
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works11 minutes ago
-
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability51 minutes ago
-
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 held51 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in Murree on importance of voting11 minutes ago
-
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says Atta Tarar11 minutes ago
-
FIA unearths evidence of Rs 1.12bln money laundering by Malik Riaz & Bharia Town: Atta Tarar11 minutes ago