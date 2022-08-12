UrduPoint.com

Speakers Emphasize Concrete Measures For Country's Development

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Speakers emphasize concrete measures for country's development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar organized in connection with the Independence Day have emphasized the need of taking concrete measures to engage youth in economic activity for the rapid development of the country.

The seminar, organized here on Thursday, was presided over by Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and attended by the representatives of business community, social welfare organizations as well as scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner emphasized the need of encouraging the youth for launching their own business so that they could play their due role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

Though, agriculture in the backbone of the economy of the country but there was the need for promoting other sectors, the commissioner said. However, he said that likewise other sectors, the power crisis was also affecting the agriculture sector of the country which needed to be addressed.

The commissioner said that promotion of solar energy could play vital role in overcoming the energy crisis, adding that the area of Thar desert could be utilized for setting up solar energy plants in this regard.

Social welfare activist Suleman G. Abro emphasized the need of introducing modern technology in agriculture sector so that the growers could get maximum benefits and improve their socio-economic conditions.

The growers wanted to adopt modern technology but due to limited resources they were unable to work in this direction, he said and informed that NGO SAFCO had started a project to help the small growers by providing loan to them.

Besides, SAFCO was also providing loan to young businessmen and women so that they could start their agro-based business, he added.

Among others, Dr. Aijaz Khunwaro, Dr. Ismail Kumnhar, Executive Director SAFCO Altaf Nizamani, Managing Director Sajjad Ali Shah, Project Director Mustafa Rajpar and Director Livestock Hizbullah Bhutto also addressed the seminar.

