Speakers emphasize fostering unity through diversity in ECO region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speakers at a seminar on Monday emphasized that embracing cultural diversity strengthens diplomatic and cultural ties while paving the way for economic collaboration and social cohesion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Speakers at a seminar on Monday emphasized that embracing cultural diversity strengthens diplomatic and cultural ties while paving the way for economic collaboration and social cohesion.

They highlighted the ECO region’s potential to serve as a global model for harmony through diversity.

The seminar titled "Fostering Cultural Harmony: Celebrating Diversity Among ECO Member States " was organized by the ECO Cultural Institute, the Ministry of National Heritage & Culture Division, and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS).

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, emphasized cultural harmony as a cornerstone of sustainable regional integration.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ECO’s vision, describing the country as a bridge between South and Central Asia.

Dr. Avazbek Atakhanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, reflected on the historical ties between ECO members, noting that their shared cultural and historical legacy forms a strong foundation for regional solidarity.

Similarly, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and the role of the region's cultural wealth in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Dr. Eynulla Madatli, Executive Director of the Institute of Philosophy at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, stressed the importance of protecting intangible cultural heritage as a pillar of regional stability.

Nurlan Smagulov, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, discussed Kazakhstan’s initiatives to showcase the region’s cultural diversity.

Majid Meshki, Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of Iran, emphasized the unifying power of art, particularly calligraphy, in fostering dialogue and understanding across cultural boundaries.

Dr. Samina Yasmeen Amin, Chairperson of the Department of Pakistan Studies at AIOU, advocated for integrating cultural studies into academic curricula to nurture a shared identity among future generations of the ECO region.

Mirsaid Rahmonov, Senior Researcher at the Tajikistan National Academy of Sciences, shared insights on Tajikistan’s cultural contributions, stressing the need to preserve historical artifacts and traditions for posterity.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy as a bridge connecting the ECO member states.

She praised Pakistan's pivotal role in promoting cultural exchange, celebrating its rich heritage, and fostering regional harmony.

Dr. Saad Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute, highlighted the need to preserve the region’s shared cultural heritage.

He commended the ECO for nurturing cooperation among its member states and urged increased investment in cultural initiatives that celebrate unique traditions and values.

The seminar attracted a large audience, including diplomats, scholars, and members of civil society, all united in their commitment to celebrating and leveraging the ECO region’s cultural diversity for regional harmony and shared prosperity.