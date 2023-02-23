Speakers emphasize good relations between farmers and landlords to eliminate forced labour concept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :National and international experts and policy-making organizations have emphasized good relations between farmers and landlords to eliminate the concept of forced labour from the agricultural sector.

The representatives of policy-making organizations informed around 5,000 farmers have signed agreements with their landlords and these farmers will be prosperous in the form of better production as they have been trained to improve the productivity of the land through organic farming.

The speakers said while addressing a workshop on impact assessment validation and learning held on Thursday under auspices of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Sindh Government, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the European Union (EU).

Several delegates from SAU, Agricultural Research, Agriculture extension, Irrigation department, CIDA, and social representatives attended the workshop.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri, said that increasing production was necessary for food security. The comprehensive agreement between the landlords and the peasants regarding shareholding is an important development, he said and added that with this agreement, food production systems could work in the right direction for food security in the country.

He said, "If we should increase our production per acre by five to ten percent, poverty and unemployment will decrease by 50 percent within the next 10 years", he opined.

In her video link address to participants, FAO Representative Florence Rolle informed that FAO was working on various agricultural projects in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture University, while with financial assistance of European Union, the FAO) also engaged in the completion of various projects in different areas of Sindh province.

It was informed to participants that in the past landless peasants in Sindh usually access the land as tenants through oral agreements between themselves and landlords, but now a system of better tenancy has been introduced for them, which has had a positive impact on agriculture and successful in ending the concept of bonded labor in rural agriculture of Sindh.

James Okoth, head of FAO's Sindh office, said that all stakeholders have a role to play in sustaining natural resources and encouraging people to invest. In this regard, the government, private institutions, landlords and farmers will have to be brought on the same page, he emphasized.

Roberto Aparicio Martin European Union presents his remarks through video link while FAO's Marianna Bicchieri, consultant Dr. Heman Das Lohano, Dr. Junaid Memon, and Raja Ajmal presented their papers on various topics.

Among others, pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Ashfaque Ahmed Nahyoon also addressed the event.