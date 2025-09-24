- Home
Speakers Emphasize Need For Creation Of More Provinces To Improve Administrative Service Delivery
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Speakers emphasized the need for creation of more provinces in the country to improve administrative service delivery
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Speakers emphasized the need for creation of more provinces in the country to improve administrative service delivery.
They expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled "Imagine Pakistan 2030: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Way Forward” held at the Riphah University on Wednesday.
Riphah University, with the collaboration of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), hosted this special seminar.
Speaking at the occasion, Riphah International University Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan said that hard work and determination are the keys to success in any sphere of life.
He urged students to contribute to the country's development. He further stated that decentralization and the creation of more provinces would enhance service delivery and help resolve many governance issues in the country.
Mian Amer Mehmood, Chairman of the Punjab Group of Colleges, said that public welfare is the main objective of any state, and Pakistan came into being for the same purpose.
He stated that the only viable solution to current issues is the creation of more provinces.
“Every division should be made a province. This would help solve people’s problems at their doorsteps, eliminating the need to travel to major cities like provincial capitals or Islamabad,” he added.
He cited examples of countries with efficient service delivery systems, including China with 31 provinces and the United States with 50 states.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, the chairman of APSUP, said that youth had a great role to play in the country’s development.
