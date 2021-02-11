UrduPoint.com
Speakers Emphasize Need For Wider Discussion To Work For Climate Mitigation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Speakers in the consultation session 'Multi-Stakeholder Engagement for Climate Action' emphasized the need for discussions among wider groups particularly the parliamentarians and other actors to work jointly for climate mitigation at different levels from legislations to budget allocations and future roadmap to initiating discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers in the consultation session 'Multi-Stakeholder Engagement for Climate Action' emphasized the need for discussions among wider groups particularly the parliamentarians and other actors to work jointly for climate mitigation at different levels from legislations to budget allocations and future roadmap to initiating discussions.

A half-day consultative meeting on Climate Change and Multi-Stakeholder Engagement - "Rethinking our collective responsibility to the environment" held here Thursday, The meeting was held with collaboration of the International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) and Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) which was attended by the Parliamentary members of the Standing Committee on Climate Change of the Senate and National Assembly, said a press release.

Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan Umair Hassan and International Pedarliamentarians' Congress Secretary-General Mohammad Ali Saif emphasized the importance of the event.

Umair Hasan said,'Urgent and decisive actions are needed to address the challenges of climate change and help alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable communities that continue to suffer and live in extreme weather conditions. Civil society and parliamentarians need to work together for our collective futures.'The panelists of the event were Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator SitaraAyaz, Senator Mohammad Ali Saif, and Raza Narejo, Head of Programs, Islamic Relief.

