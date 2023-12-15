Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering connections

Speakers at the closing ceremony of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2023 emphasized the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering connections, and paving the way for a future brimming with innovation and success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Speakers at the closing ceremony of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2023 emphasized the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering connections, and paving the way for a future brimming with innovation and success.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq in his keynote address on Friday said “It’s a great opportunity for youth to participate in interactive sessions, training workshops to learn about success stories, and innovative ideas and enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.”

He said the RCCI had taken the initiative to be a part of Global Entrepreneurship Week as a step to facilitate youth, develop a stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity.

The role of the young generation would be important to improve the future of Pakistan, they need awareness and guidance.

A panel discussion on COP28 titled "Charting the Path Forward for Pakistan's Climate Action through a collaborative effort of Beyond Carbon Pvt. Ltd was also held on the sidelines of the GEW closing ceremony.

The engaging panel discussion thoroughly explored the expectations and broader implications for advancing global climate action.

A comprehensive review of milestones achieved and commitments undertaken at COP28 was conducted.

The discussion was moderated by Mr Adnan Yonus Lodhi, Policy Lead-UNITC along with esteemed panellists, Dr Mubashar Mukadas, Senior Advisor for Climate and Sustainability Growth at USAID; Ms Humera Qasim Khan, Advisor for Climate Change and Environment Expert at Save the Children; and Mr Kashif M. Khan, a former lawyer, academician, trainer, and entrepreneur advocate, provided valuable insights into the key points highlighted at COP28.

They offered a comprehensive summary and discussed how future policies may impact businesses, particularly in Pakistan. The discussion delved into the critical global conversation on climate change, emphasizing the post-COP roadmap.

In his closing remarks, Beyond Carbon's COO, Mr Adnan Shafqat lauded RCCI's and GEW's proactive stance on climate action, expressing gratitude to RCCI, panellists, and attendees, especially entrepreneurs, for their active participation.