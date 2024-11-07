Speakers emphasize promotion of ethical journalism at seminar held in KKU Karak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Communication and Media Studies Department of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak organized a one-day seminar on “Media Ethics and Ethical Journalism.”

The event brought together students, faculty members, and experts to delve into an important role of ethical principles in the field of journalism.

The seminar keynote speaker and senior journalist Ubaid Yousuf Khan, delivered an insightful presentation on the importance of upholding ethical standards in media. He emphasized the need for journalists to prioritize truth, fairness, and accuracy in their reporting.

Head of the Communication and Media Studies Department, Dr. Abdur Rauf extended a warm welcome to all participants.

The event was attended by faculty members including Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Wajahat Karim, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Khan, Shabeer Ullah and Zahid Aslam.

The seminar provided a platform for engaging discussions on various ethical challenges faced by journalists in today’s media landscape. Participants discussed the impact of social media on journalistic ethics, the role of fact-checking and verification in the digital age, the ethical implications of sensationalism and the importance of diversity and inclusion in newsrooms.

By hosting this seminar, Communication and Media Studies reaffirmed its commitment to promoting ethical journalism and producing responsible media professionals.