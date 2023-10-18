Speakers emphasize raising awareness of breast cancer in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday organised a seminar to raise awareness about breast cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday organised a seminar to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed, Head of the Department of Radiology at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was the keynote speaker.

During her lecture, Dr. Majeed explained the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of breast cancer. She emphasized that early detection is crucial as breast cancer can be treated if diagnosed on time. Therefore, women should perform self-examination every month, and if they notice lumps or any unusual changes in their chest or its sides, they should consult a doctor immediately.

She also highlighted that maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise can help prevent breast cancer. Moreover, she recommended that women aged 40 years or older should undergo annual mammography.

This seminar was jointly organized by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Environmental Design in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, who aims to promote various seminars and academic activities in the university.

Additional Registrar AIOU, Bibi Yasmin, Additional Director ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir, Chairperson, Department of Nutritional Sciences and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Dr. Mahpara Safdar and in-charge of Biology Department, Dr. Hina Fatima also spoke at the event.

Speakers said that every year more than ninety-five thousand women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pakistan, and most of them die due to delay in treatment. The speakers further said that breast cancer can be cured through timely diagnosis and the mortality rate can be reduced.

They emphasized the need to raise awareness about breast cancer. Dr. Hajra Ahmed said that due to the lack of diagnosis at the initial stage, the disease becomes difficult to cure, so women should examine themselves regularly.