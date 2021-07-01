UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Emphasizes Efficient Tax Collection System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Speakers emphasizes efficient tax collection system

Speakers at a webinar have said that stability and progress of the national economy depends on an efficient tax collection system based on justice and covering all income groups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Speakers at a webinar have said that stability and progress of the national economy depends on an efficient tax collection system based on justice and covering all income groups.They called for reducing non-development expenditures, increasing exports and reviving sick industries.

The webinar was organized by Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Islamia University Bahawalpur on Thursday, presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

In his presidential remarks, the Vice Chancellor said that the webinar on tax reforms had raised participants' understanding regarding tax-system and new initiatives taken by the government.

He said these initiatives will further contribute in improving the tax system and overall documentation linked with the economy.

He emphasized the need for supporting the industry by overcoming energy shortages, reducing finance costs and curbing inflation. "Policies for economic revival should be key features of the next budget", he said.

In his welcome address, the Director Pakistan Study Centre Professor Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that the idea of organizing a webinar on tax reforms was aimed at enabling faculty members, students and employees belonging to Accounts and Finance Section to know about reforms and new changes introduced by the government.

He emphasized the need of creating awareness about the importance of tax culture for the economy of the country and said that fair distribution of resources collected through taxes could reduce socio-economic disparities in the country.

The guest speaker was Commissioner Inland Revenue Multan Naib Pathan who talked about the concept, history and purpose of tax collection. He explained the government's vision, legislation process and issues in administration pertaining to tax.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the Federal board of revenue (FBR) during tax collections from the bigwigs and said that higher tax collection could only be achieved with a growing economy and similarly devaluation of the rupee alone could not help increase exports without broadening the industrial base.

The commissioner said it was equally important to consolidate industrial activity for achieving growth in exports.

The webinar was attended by Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi Dean Faculty of Social Science, Director Finance University of Sindh, Zain-ul-Abdein, Director Sindh Development Centre Prof. Dr.

Shahabuddin Mughal and Chairman Department of Political Science Prof.

Dr Musawar Bukhari. A large number of students from University of Sindh and Islamia University Bahawalpur also attended the online event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Exports Budget Bahawalpur Progress Jamshoro FBR Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Traders praise police team for arresting shopkeepe ..

23 seconds ago

More organizations are required to facilitate, edu ..

25 seconds ago

US, UK Intelligence Agencies Accuse Russia's GRU o ..

28 seconds ago

Commissioner, DC hold public court to listen to pe ..

7 minutes ago

121 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Th ..

7 minutes ago

Govt accords special heed towards promotion of agr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.