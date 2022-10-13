Speakers emphasizes linkage between academia, industry

The academicians, faculty management, agricultural engineers and industrial experts have emphasized the need of linkages between academia and industry for developing eco-friendly engines in the country as well as introducing curricula according to market needs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The academicians, faculty management, agricultural engineers and industrial experts have emphasized the need of linkages between academia and industry for developing eco-friendly engines in the country as well as introducing curricula according to market needs.

They emphasized this while addressing the opening ceremony of daylong workshop on career counseling organized for the graduates of agricultural engineering in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture \university Tando Jam , Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the participants informed that the university management was introducing new courses and degree programmes in its different faculties considering the facts that acquiring advances technology become need of the hours for industry so that the country's products could meet the requirement of international markets.

He said that university graduates can use their skills in disciplines of energy, environment, irrigation, geographical information system so that they could get jobs opportunities both in public and private sectors.

The Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that the joint cooperation of academia and industry could create new employment opportunities and the stakeholders could achieve the task of development by adopting of new ideas in business.

Engineer Mansoor Ali Rizvi, the resource person of the workshop and country manager of New Case Holland Industry in Pakistan said that the youth should improve their skills to compete with other the nations of the world by keeping up with modern technology and research.

He said that technology has changed in the world and now old engines are considered useless, therefore modern and environment-friendly engines are being developed keeping in mind the environment and climate change. In view of the latest trent, there is the need to change the curriculum of higher learning institutions of the country.

He informed that he was contacting different national and international organizations including the Italian Embassy to create a center of excellence in Sindh Agriculture University.

Engineer Ayaz Ali Mandan, Assistant Professor, BBS University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur said that the agricultural engineers of the university should focus on research and new inventions to further increase its importance in the private or public sector.

Focal person Dr. Mehmood Laghari, Assistant Professor ZABIST Dr. Kamran Ahmed Soomro and others also addressed the event which attended among others by the Deans of Faculties Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah and Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro.