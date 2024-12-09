Speakers emphasizes need for collective international action to resolve Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) In observance of World Human Rights Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Forum France FC organized an online webinar spotlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event featured an array of prominent international speakers and activists who underscored the urgency of addressing the situation and mobilizing global efforts for justice, received a press release from Paris here on Monday.

The keynote speakers included Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar, who emphasized the need for collective international action to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “The people of Kashmir are enduring atrocities that demand immediate global attention. The right to self-determination must be upheld,” he said. He also stressed that the youth have every potential to take this movement to its logical conclusion.

Mirza Asif Jarral, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Forum France, opened the session by reiterating the forum’s commitment to amplifying the voices of Kashmiris on international platforms. “We aim to ensure the world does not forget the plight of the Kashmiri people,” he stated.

Shafaq Mehmood, a former Member of the European Parliament, highlighted the failure of global powers to address the Kashmir crisis. “The international community must hold India accountable for its actions that contravene basic human rights norms,” she urged.

Prominent Turkish writer Turgay Evren stressed the role of literature and media in raising awareness about Kashmir. “Art and writing can be powerful tools to expose the truth and inspire change,” he remarked.

Hurriyat leaders Parvez Ahmed Shah and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi spoke passionately about the decades-long struggle of the Kashmiri people, calling for stronger international solidarity. Shah said, “The sacrifices of the

Kashmiri people should never be overlooked,” while Naqshbandi pointed out, “The silence of the world powers is enabling India’s human rights violations.”

Other speakers included Altaf Hussain Wani, Abdul Hameed Lone, Shamim Shawl, and Ghazala Habib, Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir, who called for stronger advocacy efforts. Wani remarked, “The world must unite against state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK.”

Participants from various parts of Europe, including Zafar Qureshi from London and Ali Raza Syed from Brussels, reiterated the need to sustain the global campaign for Kashmir’s freedom. Dr. Khalid Aftab Sulehri, a human rights defender, and Dr. Farah Naz, an expert in international law, emphasized the legal aspects of the Kashmir issue. Dr. Naz stated, “Kashmiris have an undeniable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law.”

Representatives from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Tayyaba Khurshid, shared their perspectives on the worsening situation across the Line of Control.

The webinar concluded with a unanimous call to action, urging the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene in the Kashmir dispute and hold India accountable for its human rights violations. The forum vowed to continue its advocacy for the Kashmiri people on all global platforms.