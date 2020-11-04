Speakers emphasizes on increase trade, volume of business between Pakistan-Japan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The first ever international seminar titled "Pak-Japan Trade: Channel to Social connectivity" organized by the department of sociology, University of Sindh at varsity's Senate Hall here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, speakers emphasized the need of increasing in trade and volume of business between Pakistan and Japan for achieving sustainable development.

The seminar was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while Consul General of Pakistan at Karachi Toshikazu Isomura was the chief guests on the occasion where President Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF) Iqbal Burma, Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr Ishrat Abbasi and Dr. Saima Shaikh were the key note speakers.

The Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura said that Japan had almost been devastated in 1945 after World War II, but like a phoenix it rose to its current economic height. "There were five secrets behind Japanese socio-economic resurrection which included spirit, hard work, education, technology and good luck," he said.

He said that "Japan would continue its help, support and cooperation to Pakistan's higher education institutions, especially University of Sindh.

Around 85 companies were operating in Pakistan and that some other investors had to come to the country for investment in many fields but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus across the world, the companies could not make it to arrive in Pakistan, he said and added that whenever COVID-19 gets culminated, the Japanese investors would be coming to Pakistan because he said there were a number of opportunities in this country.

He informed that an IT park was being established in Japan where the Pakistani youth could get job opportunities, for which they needed to learn Japanese language. "We are going to open a language centre at Sindh level where the youths can learn Japanese lingo by seeking admissions", he said and added that it will surely bear fruit for the IT experts and skilled manpower of Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro said that Japan must send its investors to come and invest in Pakistan as there was a big market to produce electronic related items, scientific equipment and automobiles.

"What has brought Japan to the zenith of success, development and prosperity is their tenacity, perseverance, commitment, love for land and unprecedented loyal work ethics," he asserted adding that Pakistan was required to learn strategy about fast progress from Japan.

He said that numbers of opportunities were available in every field especially after CPEC projects in Pakistan, therefore, Japanese companies must come and start working in Pakistan practically instead of exporting their things.

The Vice Chancellor offered land in Jamshoro to the Consul General for bringing companies for various sorts of businesses including that of starting production of electronic related items and scientific instruments adding that three leading universities in Jamshoro can provide skilled manpower, scholars and researchers to these companies.

Noted Pakistan-Japan affairs researcher and keynote speaker Iqbal Burma said that Tokyo had received the status of being Vatican in business as well as economic activities of the world. He said there were countless opportunities to promote mutual trade relations between the two countries.

Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto highlighted the sociological aspects of trade between Pakistan and Japan. He also narrated the Pakistan-Japan ways of life, spotlighting similarities and prospects of building upon those synergies.

Besides, Dr. Ishrat Abbasi and Dr. Saima Shaikh also spoke whereas Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Zareen Abbasi and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.