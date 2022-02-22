UrduPoint.com

Speakers Emphasizes Raising Awareness Regarding Violence Against Women

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 08:52 PM

The Deputy Chief of Party, USAID-Project (Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain while emphasizing the need of raising awareness on violence against women said that concrete measures should be taken for protection of the rights of the women

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Rozen International Organization in connection with National Women's Day celebrations here at SAU Tando Jam, she said that the role of women cannot be ignored in the leadership development of society.

The positive attitude of the society towards girls' education should be encouraged, she said and added that many women teachers are leading their departments, which is a clear sign that they have courage, quality research, education, and capability. The women of the country also playing their due role in policy formulation, developing coordination mechanisms, community engagement and enhancing the capacities of service providers, she added.

She also highlighted the role of rural women for the social, economic, and political development of the country adding that it is the responsibility of society to behave positively with their daughters, sisters, and mothers.

The women deserves respect at family and the workplace as they are equal members in the family as well as in the society on the whole," she added.

The Director University Advancement of Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar while addressing the participants of the seminar said in fact protection of women's rights is visible in the legislation but the society is yet to follow the laws and respect the rights and responsibilities towards women.

Other speakers of the seminar including Prof. Haseen Musarat Shah Member Women Action Forum Hyderabad, Zahida Detho of Sindh Rural Partner Organization (SRPO), Javed Soz Halai of Sindh Community Foundation and Rubina Chandio emphasized placing proper policies to protect the girls at universities against sexual harassment and other forms of gender based violence.

The existing laws regarding women's rights need to be promoted into the curriculum at the university level in order to ensure safe and secure environment for women and girls, they added.

