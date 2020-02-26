Speakers eulogize Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital role in quality treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers here Wednesday eulogized role of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in provision of quality and free treatment facilities to poor patients of the country.

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Anwarul Haq, Medical Superintendent Khar hospital Dr Azizur Rehman, doctors and health staff praised the role of Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital for provision of free treatment to poor patients during a function here.

The Assistant Commissioner inaugurated Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Laboratory Collection Centre at Khar on this occasion.

Anwar ul Haq said this modern lab would save time and money of people of Bajaur as they would not go to Peshawar and Timergara Dir Lower for submission of blood samples and collection of investigation reports any more.

He said it was a good facility that would help ensure quick treatment to patients besides early diagnose of different diseases.