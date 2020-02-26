UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Eulogize Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Role In Quality Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

Speakers eulogize Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital role in quality treatment

The speakers here Wednesday eulogized role of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in provision of quality and free treatment facilities to poor patients of the country

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers here Wednesday eulogized role of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in provision of quality and free treatment facilities to poor patients of the country.

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Anwarul Haq, Medical Superintendent Khar hospital Dr Azizur Rehman, doctors and health staff praised the role of Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital for provision of free treatment to poor patients during a function here.

The Assistant Commissioner inaugurated Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Laboratory Collection Centre at Khar on this occasion.

Anwar ul Haq said this modern lab would save time and money of people of Bajaur as they would not go to Peshawar and Timergara Dir Lower for submission of blood samples and collection of investigation reports any more.

He said it was a good facility that would help ensure quick treatment to patients besides early diagnose of different diseases.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Dir Timergara Money Cancer Blood

Recent Stories

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

2 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

11 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

11 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

11 minutes ago

Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1 ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.