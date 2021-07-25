UrduPoint.com
Speakers Express Concern Over Surge In Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

15 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Speakers express concern over surge in Indian atrocities in IIOJK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The department of Political Science, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar, in which speakers expressed their concern over surge in human rights' violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Vice Chancellor, IUB, Eng. Professor Ather Mehboob was the chief guest while it was also attended by Dean of Faculty of Social Science, Prof-Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Chairman, Department of Political Science, Prof.Dr.

Musawar Hussain Bukhari and a large number of academicians and students.

The speakers expressed their concern over violation of human rights in IIOJ&K. "Indian forces had been victimizing innocent people," they said. The seminar was addressed by Prof-Dr. Safdar Hussain, Prof-Dr. Amir Ali Chandio, Prof-Dr. Shuja Ahmad Mahar, Dr. Muhammad Azhar and others.

VC IUB said that the international community must play its due role for strengthening efforts being made for a status of peaceful region.

