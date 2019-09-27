UrduPoint.com
Speakers Express Serious Concern On Worsening Human Rights Situation In IOJ&K

Speakers express serious concern on worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K

Speakers at a seminar on Friday expressed serious concern on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir especially on the total media blockade, use of pellet guns, torture, arbitrary detentions and continued curfew

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Friday expressed serious concern on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir especially on the total media blockade, use of pellet guns, torture, arbitrary detentions and continued curfew.

Pakistan Embassy Kathmanthu organized the seminar on "Recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and its human rights dimension". It was attended by some 30 writers and analysts as well as representatives of human rights organizations, a message reaching here from Nepal said.

Pakistan Ambassador to Nepal, Mazhar Javed in his remarks mentioned several recent statements by the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights asking India to lift the curfew and other restrictions.

He also referred to the serious concerns expressed by the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. Both had in their repeated statements called upon India to respect the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Ambassador recalled that earlier UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights had, in its two reports, asked for establishing a Commission of Inquiry into the human rights violations committed by the Indian security forces.

The speakers expressed the view that resolution of this long standing dispute was the only way to lasting peace and stability in the region. The unresolved nature of the dispute had impeded the development and economic uplift of South Asia, now for over seven decades, they said.

