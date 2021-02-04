ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The speakers here at a seminar, held in International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, expressed wholehearted support to the Kashmiri people's just struggle for their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

They called upon academia to play an active role for the Kashmir cause. They opined that dedicated research centers at the universities must be established that must hold inter disciplinary research on the cause.

They paid tribute to the courageous people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), noting that they remained steadfast in their resolve despite lockdown, curfew and communication blackout since August 2019.

The activity was organized by the office of dean, Faculty of Social Sciences. It was attended by Vice President Administration, Finance and Planning Dr N B Jumani, Vice President Academics Dr Ayaz Afsar, Dean Faculty of Shariah and Law Dr Farkhanda, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Amna Mehmood, Stage Secretary Dr Masood ur Rehman Khattak, faculty members and IIU students hailing from the IIOJK.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Ayaz Afsar said Kashmiris have been fighting for their right of freedom years and years, the world must pay attention to the Kashmir issue as the situation has been worsening with every passing day.

He said the IIUI, from a special desk, will be keen to hold research on Kashmir cause. He said the Kashmir solidarity day reminds to reiterate the resolve that Pakistan will not step back an inch from its stance on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amna said Kashmiris are deprived of self-determination in this age when there is a lot of hue and cry on the protection of rights.

She told that the Faculty of Social Sciences was focused to hold 7 PhD funded research studies from various disciplines on Kashmir.

She said it is important to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day as it sends a message of hope and solidarity to the Kashmiri people.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Syed Akmal Hussain Ashah who shed light on the historical perspective of Kashmir and elaborated a long struggle of Kashmiri's freedom fight for centuries.

In the seminar, the IIOJK students presented national songs and speeches on the topic of the freedom of Kashmir.