Speakers for aligning education practices as per vision of Allama Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Speakers in a ceremony to pay rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal stated that Allama Iqbal was a multifaced personality, a poet, educationist, philosopher and thinker and there was a need to align educational practices with contemporary demands as per his vision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Speakers in a ceremony to pay rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal stated that Allama Iqbal was a multifaced personality, a poet, educationist, philosopher and thinker and there was a need to align educational practices with contemporary demands as per his vision.

The ceremony was addressed by Dean food Sciences BZU Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Hameed Raza Siddique, Syed Abid Imam and some others.

The speakers highlighted the modern trends in education and hailed Iqbal’s vision. They stressed the need to reshape destinies through Iqbal’s poetry and ideals.

Iqbal’s education philosophy can nurture a generation of knowledgeable individuals akin to Iqbal.

Special prayers were also done for martyrs of Palestine and Kashmir on this occasion.

APP/atf