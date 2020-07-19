Speakers for collaborative efforts to strengthen social sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Speakers on Sunday at a virtual session emphasized on collaborative efforts to strengthen social sciences in Pakistan.

The virtual session was organized by Quaid-i-Azam Alumni Association Pakistan on the topic of "Social Sciences in Pakistan: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities".

The speakers also resolved to emphasise the role of social engineers in the society.

Higher education institutions need to emphasise social innovations and societal impact. Social science subjects, such as philosophy, need to be introduced at the metric and intermediate level.

It was also resolved that Interdisciplinary efforts are necessary for the progress and development of the country. Jobs should be created for social scientists in the public policymaking bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof.Dr Razia Sultana, Vice-Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar higlihted role of universities in strengthing social sciences especially bridging gap between academia and policy makers.

Prof.Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor, Government College University, Lahore emphasized over meaningful research over societial problems for the larger benefit of the people and country.

Prof.Dr. M. Iqbal Chawla, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts & Humanities & Faculty of Law, University of the Punjab, Lahore higlihted various challenges in social sciences in the historical context and stressed upon promoting indigenous research.

Prof.Dr.Kaleem Ullah Barech, President Academic Staff Association, University of Balochistan, Quetta emphasized over Inter-provincial faculty and student exchanges especially in the discipline of Social Sciences Muhammad Murtaza Noor National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences suggested Inter-disciplinary and intra-disciplinary collaborations and coordination to undertake joint efforts to resolve socio-economic and other problems of the society.