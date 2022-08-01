Speakers for collective efforts to promote peace, harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at a conference on Monday underlined the need for making collective efforts to ensure peace, brotherhood and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Addressing a conference organized here to review law and order situation in view of Muharram, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq said that peace was a fundamental factor for prosperity and development that can be achieved through joint efforts.

He said it was the top priority to maintain peace during muharram and all institutions including the administration, Pak army and police besides other relevant departments were fully prepared and had finalized arrangements. He added in this regard all the previous agreements would be implemented.

He further said that islam is a complete religion which teaches peace, love and brotherhood and we have to follow its teachings to maintain peace.

The commissioner paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of all law enforcement agencies, including the police department, regarding Martyrs' Day.

On this occasion, Station Commander/Commander Task Force Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, Sector Commander FC South Brigadier Tanveer Hussain and Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas said it was very encouraging and heartening that city had been witnesses peace for the last several years and in this regard, they said that role of the community in this regard could not be neglected.

They said that law enforcement agencies were fully geared up and closely monitoring the situation.

They said that there was a need to make collective efforts and the inimical forces would not succeed in their malicious goals.

Prayers were also offered for prosperity, development of the country while the participants and elders of the ceremony assured their full cooperation and support towards the administration for maintaining peace.

Other speakers included scholars from Ahle-Sunnah and Ahle-Shia schools of thought i-e Allama Ramzan Tauqir, Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj and others under the need for making collective efforts to ensure peace, harmony and brotherhood during Muharram.

Similarly, they were of the view that mutual cooperation and coordination, especially the law enforcement agencies, was imperative to achieve the objective.

They said there were malicious elements who were up to sabotaging unity among people, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They said that joint efforts should be made to promote tolerance which was a fundamental factor for ensuring peace and without peace no society could progress and attain development.

The speakers also paid glowing tributes to the officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies who are performing their duties and offering sacrifices for the sake of peace against all odds.

Regional Police Officer(RPO) Shaukat Abbas, Station Commander and Commander Task Force Brigadier Mohammad Rashid, Commander FC South Brigadier Tanveer Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak, District Police Officer Najam Hussain Liaquat, District Police Officer Tank, Assistant Commissioners, Ahl al-Sunnah and Ahl Shia scholars and elders of schools of thought, public representatives, members of the District Peace Committee, Anjuman Tajran, officers and representatives of government departments and a large number of dignitaries of Dera and Tank districts attended the meeting.