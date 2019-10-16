Speakers for concrete measures to overcome food wastage to feed 900 m hungry

Speakers on the occasion of World Food Day called for taking concrete measures to overcome food wastage and losses, that would help catering to the dietary needs of over 900 million hungry population across the glob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers on the occasion of World Food Day called for taking concrete measures to overcome food wastage and losses, that would help catering to the dietary needs of over 900 million hungry population across the glob.

Addressing an event here Wednesday to mark World Food Day-2019, they said about one-third of total food production was wasted or lost across the world every year, wherein two-third families have no access to food.

The event was organized by Food and Agriculture Organization in collaboration with National Agriculture Research Center and Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The event was attended by many other UN organizations, besides concerned agencies working for food security and research, including World Food Programme, International Fund for Agriculture Development and Oxfam.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan reaffirmed the government's full resolve for eliminating poverty and hunger by ensuring equal opportunities of access to food for all.

He said healthy diet was the basic right of every human and it must be equitably fulfilled.

He said the government was focusing to ensure dietary needs of a common man with a dignified manner and it was utilizing all possible resources to fight hunger and address the malnutrition challenges in the country.

In order to revitalize the agriculture sector, the government had enhanced its budgetary allocation from Rs1 billion to Rs12 billion and had initiated emergency programme with a total cost of Rs287 billion.

He said the allocated amount would be spent on crop enhancement, livestock development, backyard poultry farming and fisheries sectors that would not enhance the rural farmers income but it would supplement the governments efforts to ensure food security.

Mehboob Sultan called the international development partners and agencies to support government efforts in poverty alleviation and hunger from the country to develop a prosperous society.

The UN representative in Pakistan said Pakistan had made progress in various areas of food security and poverty reduction.

He said the World Food Day was a call for taking measures to achieve zero hunger, adding climate change was a big threat for food security and there was a dire need to reduce green house gas emission.

Addressing the event, FAO representative urged the need for modernizing the agriculture sector, diversifying the crop pattern and improving the value chain.

She said Pakistan made tremendous success in reducing poverty figures but still 40 million people were facing the issues of hunger and malnutrition issues.

She warned that global economic slow down may further deepen the food security challenges and it would effect the rural communities and urged the need for reducing food losses and wastage.

The representative of World Food Programme said every one person out of nine was facing hunger as third of world food production was wasted or loosed, adding that two-third families world wide have no access to food that could be addressed by overcoming the waste and losses of food.

He said Ehsas programme started by the government would help to address the malnutrition issued and asked for crating an economy to make access to food for every one.