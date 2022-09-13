Speakers for developing comprehensive cyber security governance model

Speakers at workshop on Tuesday stressed the need to develop a comprehensive cyber security governance model to deal with this challenge, besides promoting security

Addressing at the workshop on "Cyber Incident Response Management," organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in collaboration with TechAccess, they said that governance model was vital to tackle cyber security in power sector, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his welcoming address said that cyber incident response was different from general IT security as it requires a more hands-on role.

"We need threat hunters who are at least one step up from hackers which essentially requires proactive approach instead of reactive approach," he said.

He said regulators were certainly not the first line of defense, but the leadership and vision they articulate in a strategy are essential first steps to safeguarding the critical infrastructure from cyber security threats.

He said public and private partnership was a key element in operating and protecting these critical infrastructure.

CTO Tech Access Tariq Malik gave a brief introduction on 5th Generation warfare and different types of nation state attacker tools.

He briefed the participants about the factors that contribute to the successful attack; how to avoid it and what key steps to perform when the organization is under cyber-attack.

Mr. Andrea Pompili briefed the participants about how to move from Cyber Security to Cyber Resiliency by combining the important factors.

He explained in detail the impact identification techniques and importance of Automated Threat Identification techniques.