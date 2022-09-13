UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Developing Comprehensive Cyber Security Governance Model

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Speakers for developing comprehensive cyber security governance model

Speakers at workshop on Tuesday stressed the need to develop a comprehensive cyber security governance model to deal with this challenge, besides promoting security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers at workshop on Tuesday stressed the need to develop a comprehensive cyber security governance model to deal with this challenge, besides promoting security.

Addressing at the workshop on "Cyber Incident Response Management," organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in collaboration with TechAccess, they said that governance model was vital to tackle cyber security in power sector, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his welcoming address said that cyber incident response was different from general IT security as it requires a more hands-on role.

"We need threat hunters who are at least one step up from hackers which essentially requires proactive approach instead of reactive approach," he said.

He said regulators were certainly not the first line of defense, but the leadership and vision they articulate in a strategy are essential first steps to safeguarding the critical infrastructure from cyber security threats.

He said public and private partnership was a key element in operating and protecting these critical infrastructure.

CTO Tech Access Tariq Malik gave a brief introduction on 5th Generation warfare and different types of nation state attacker tools.

He briefed the participants about the factors that contribute to the successful attack; how to avoid it and what key steps to perform when the organization is under cyber-attack.

Mr. Andrea Pompili briefed the participants about how to move from Cyber Security to Cyber Resiliency by combining the important factors.

He explained in detail the impact identification techniques and importance of Automated Threat Identification techniques.

Related Topics

Nepra From

Recent Stories

Swiss village mourns loss of 'kind bear' Godard

Swiss village mourns loss of 'kind bear' Godard

20 seconds ago
 PMD indicates chances of rain in various parts of ..

PMD indicates chances of rain in various parts of country

21 seconds ago
 Speakers for expediting efforts to achieve Univers ..

Speakers for expediting efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030

22 seconds ago
 VC praises Sargodha University's Pharmacy College

VC praises Sargodha University's Pharmacy College

25 seconds ago
 Russia in Close Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan - ..

Russia in Close Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Kremlin Aide

5 minutes ago
 EU Distributed $47.7Bln of COVID Relief Funds to P ..

EU Distributed $47.7Bln of COVID Relief Funds to Partner-Countries Since 2020 - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.