Speakers for dialogues to strengthen Pak- Afghan ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a workshop on Sunday underlined the need for trust building efforts to strengthen Pak-Afghanistan ties.

Speaking at a five-day workshop, they stressed the need to promote democratic values in developing countries.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) aimed at improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and enhancing people-to-people connection.

They discussed Islamabad's efforts for peace and prosperity in the region, including improving trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the role of Pakistan and neighboring countries in the current humanitarian crisis, democratic values, and the role of social organizations.

Speakers also described peace in Afghanistan as peace for the whole region and said peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan had always been an issue.

However, role of social organizations had become more limited due to which the state is facing problems in public access, protection of rights, and coordination.

They also discussed the phenomenon of fake news and stressed the counter negative propaganda campaign that has been aimed at worsening Pak-Afghan relations.

The participants from Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan's efforts and called for improvement in the visa process, promotion of regional trade, and increase in student scholarships.

Participants also urged forming cross-border platforms to media fraternity, academic circle and students of both countries to sit together and work out on ways to address issues in public diplomacy, lobbying, and media ventures.

The workshop's participants also visited various think tanks and institutions in Islamabad. Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Sadiq Khan, Washington DC-based Center for the Study of islam and Democracy (CSID) president Dr Radwan A. Masmoudi, Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS)'s former executive director Zafrullah Khan, CII chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, IRCRA chairman Muhammad Israr Madani, Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD)'s executive director Dr. Husnul Amin, Pak Afghan Cooperation's Ishaq Khattak, the Institute of Regional Studies' president Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Cursor of Development and education Pakistan's president Barrister Dilawar Khan, Former DG Shariah academy Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, CII's secretary Prof. Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq Yasin, and senior journalists Hassan Khan and Sumaira Khan were key speakers at the workshop.