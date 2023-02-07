UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Educating Masses To Ensure Minorities Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

The speakers on Tuesday stressed promoting minorities' culture and religious values by educating the masses as the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers on Tuesday stressed promoting minorities' culture and religious values by educating the masses as the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights for all.

The speakers made the remarks while speaking at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here to mark International Day of Interfaith Harmony.

Pointing out the state of affairs of the Hindu community in Pakistan, Senator Krishna Kumari said that minorities were well protected in Pakistan and there was a need to further the harmony by resorting to more legislation where Hindus and minorities are exposed to highhandedness.

Bishop Rt. Reverend Nazir Alam, United Church of Pakistan negated the impression that minorities were on the receiving end in Pakistan, and were being victimized. He said that the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights. He also observed that the issue of forced conversion was blown out of proportion.

Alam necessitated the need for analyzing such incidents and allegations in individual case domains, and not summarising them as a societal problem.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of One Man Commission Dr Shoaib Suddle said that Justice Tasaduq Hussain of the apex court had formed a commission to ensure the welfare and protection of minorities in Pakistan in 2014 which literally strengthened the institutional support to the minorities in all constitutional sincerity.

"Five per cent quota for minorities in jobs and other preferential stipends in education go on to underscore the importance that the state provides to the minorities," Suddle added.

He remarked that taking out hate material from the syllabus and reforming the curriculum by including teachings and history of other religions are introductory notes that are a welcome omen.

Acting President IPRI Brig (retd) Dr Raashid Wali Janjua referred to the speech of Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, wherein he said that religion would not be a subject of the state and believers of all faith shall be free to exercise their rights without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Man August Church All From Jobs Court

Recent Stories

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peopl ..

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake

4 minutes ago
 Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participa ..

Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

34 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

38 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representativ ..

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bi ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.