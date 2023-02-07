Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The speakers on Tuesday stressed promoting minorities' culture and religious values by educating the masses as the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers on Tuesday stressed promoting minorities' culture and religious values by educating the masses as the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights for all.

The speakers made the remarks while speaking at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here to mark International Day of Interfaith Harmony.

Pointing out the state of affairs of the Hindu community in Pakistan, Senator Krishna Kumari said that minorities were well protected in Pakistan and there was a need to further the harmony by resorting to more legislation where Hindus and minorities are exposed to highhandedness.

Bishop Rt. Reverend Nazir Alam, United Church of Pakistan negated the impression that minorities were on the receiving end in Pakistan, and were being victimized. He said that the constitution and the state institutions guaranteed equal fundamental and civil rights. He also observed that the issue of forced conversion was blown out of proportion.

Alam necessitated the need for analyzing such incidents and allegations in individual case domains, and not summarising them as a societal problem.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of One Man Commission Dr Shoaib Suddle said that Justice Tasaduq Hussain of the apex court had formed a commission to ensure the welfare and protection of minorities in Pakistan in 2014 which literally strengthened the institutional support to the minorities in all constitutional sincerity.

"Five per cent quota for minorities in jobs and other preferential stipends in education go on to underscore the importance that the state provides to the minorities," Suddle added.

He remarked that taking out hate material from the syllabus and reforming the curriculum by including teachings and history of other religions are introductory notes that are a welcome omen.

Acting President IPRI Brig (retd) Dr Raashid Wali Janjua referred to the speech of Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, wherein he said that religion would not be a subject of the state and believers of all faith shall be free to exercise their rights without any discrimination.