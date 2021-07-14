UrduPoint.com
Speakers For Effective Legislation On Gender-based Violence

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday demanded effective legislation, more budgets and mass sensitization on curtailing gender-based violence in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday demanded effective legislation, more budgets and mass sensitization on curtailing gender-based violence in the country.

A daylong session with Parliamentarians of National Assembly and Legislative Assembly of Gilgit Baltistan was organized regarding gender-based violence by Awaz CDS-Pakistan here, a news release said.

Awaz CDS-Pakistan, Ujala Network and Parliamentarian Commission for Human Rights presented a below CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) Charter of Demand for Parliamentarians to take action and keep promises on ending violence against women and Children and ensuring SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights) for all.

They expressed solidarity with victims of SGBV (Sexual and gender-based violence) and their families and appreciated their firm stand against culprits and perpetrators.

Gender sensitive budgeting including other all allocated resources be matched with the requirements of national policies to end violence against women & SRHR for all.

Legislation with minimum age of 18 for marriage across Pakistan, they asserted.

The participants said Parliamentarians should speak up, explain the laws, and call the media, civil society organizations, the private sector and others to join in public education programmes.

Parliamentarians should ensure that information and updates on SRHR related laws are easily accessible and translated into local languages, they added.

National strategies to mainstream gender should be developed and supported to secure a coordinated approach and response to violence against women and to achieve SDG5, they said.

