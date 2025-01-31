Speakers For Establishing Strong Relations Between Pak-Bangladesh
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Speakers at a seminar emphasized that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two brotherly Islamic nations, and there is an urgent need to establish strong and sustainable relations between them in all spheres.
The seminar titled "Bangladesh-Pakistan Relations: A New Era of Cooperation" was organized under the auspices of the Isar Trust and Riphah International University here yesterday.
The special guest of the event was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan. Other distinguished attendees included Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University; Syed Muhammad Bilal, President of Isar Trust; Dr. Rashid Aftab; Lieutenant General (Retd.) Naeem Lodhi; Ambassador Moazzam Khan; Naeem Anwar; and other speakers.
During the seminar, proposals were made to establish think tanks and funds to assist each other during natural disasters.
The importance of working together for the welfare of the people of both countries, especially the youth, was also highlighted. The speakers noted that this progress comes at a time when Bangladesh and Pakistan are working to resume direct flights and strengthen diplomatic relations after decades of historical tensions.
The seminar also discussed potential areas of cooperation, including education, research, mutual connections, cultural exchanges, defense collaboration, regional security, diplomatic relations, trade, economy, technology, and sustainable development.
Meanwhile, recommendations were also presented to further enhance these areas of cooperation.
Recent Stories
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq holds Khulli Katcheri to address public grievances34 seconds ago
-
Tea unit closed, 2 restaurants fined36 seconds ago
-
Wall chalking wiped out: ICT admin cracks down on city defacement, 5 arrested40 seconds ago
-
Speakers for establishing strong relations between Pak-Bangladesh42 seconds ago
-
DPO organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal44 seconds ago
-
FIA composite circle Abbottabad arrests post office employee in corruption case56 seconds ago
-
Mock exercise held at girls college in Khan Garh58 seconds ago
-
DPO takes action against SHO, IOs for misconduct59 seconds ago
-
74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 3 accused with over 2,300 kites11 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Swabi11 minutes ago
-
CM announces key developments for South Waziristan11 minutes ago