Open Menu

Speakers For Establishing Strong Relations Between Pak-Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Speakers for establishing strong relations between Pak-Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Speakers at a seminar emphasized that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two brotherly Islamic nations, and there is an urgent need to establish strong and sustainable relations between them in all spheres.

The seminar titled "Bangladesh-Pakistan Relations: A New Era of Cooperation" was organized under the auspices of the Isar Trust and Riphah International University here yesterday.

The special guest of the event was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan. Other distinguished attendees included Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University; Syed Muhammad Bilal, President of Isar Trust; Dr. Rashid Aftab; Lieutenant General (Retd.) Naeem Lodhi; Ambassador Moazzam Khan; Naeem Anwar; and other speakers.

During the seminar, proposals were made to establish think tanks and funds to assist each other during natural disasters.

The importance of working together for the welfare of the people of both countries, especially the youth, was also highlighted. The speakers noted that this progress comes at a time when Bangladesh and Pakistan are working to resume direct flights and strengthen diplomatic relations after decades of historical tensions.

The seminar also discussed potential areas of cooperation, including education, research, mutual connections, cultural exchanges, defense collaboration, regional security, diplomatic relations, trade, economy, technology, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, recommendations were also presented to further enhance these areas of cooperation.

Recent Stories

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

6 minutes ago
 DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

46 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

4 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan