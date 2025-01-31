Speakers for establishing strong relations between Pak-Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Speakers at a seminar emphasized that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two brotherly Islamic nations, and there is an urgent need to establish strong and sustainable relations between them in all spheres.

The seminar titled "Bangladesh-Pakistan Relations: A New Era of Cooperation" was organized under the auspices of the Isar Trust and Riphah International University here yesterday.

The special guest of the event was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan. Other distinguished attendees included Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University; Syed Muhammad Bilal, President of Isar Trust; Dr. Rashid Aftab; Lieutenant General (Retd.) Naeem Lodhi; Ambassador Moazzam Khan; Naeem Anwar; and other speakers.

During the seminar, proposals were made to establish think tanks and funds to assist each other during natural disasters.

The importance of working together for the welfare of the people of both countries, especially the youth, was also highlighted. The speakers noted that this progress comes at a time when Bangladesh and Pakistan are working to resume direct flights and strengthen diplomatic relations after decades of historical tensions.

The seminar also discussed potential areas of cooperation, including education, research, mutual connections, cultural exchanges, defense collaboration, regional security, diplomatic relations, trade, economy, technology, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, recommendations were also presented to further enhance these areas of cooperation.