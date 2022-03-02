UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Expediting Pro-women Legislation In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Speakers for expediting pro-women legislation in Balochistan

Members of Balochistan Assembly, prominent lawyers, civil society representatives and other stakeholders on Wednesday called for expediting the pro-women legislative process in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Members of Balochistan Assembly, prominent lawyers, civil society representatives and other stakeholders on Wednesday called for expediting the pro-women legislative process in Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi was the chief guest of the event which was jointly organized by the Shirkat Gah and Umer Khan Foundation under FEMPOWER project.

Members of the Provincial Assembly including Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Shahina Kakar, Bano Khalil, Zubaida Khairkhwa, Sanaullah Baloch, Qadir Naeal, Nasrullah Zairy, and Khalil George were prominent among others who addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that there was a consensus in members of Provincial Assembly for legislation and implementation of effective representation of women of Balochistan in various spheres of life including political decision making.

We are striving hard to speed up the process of legislation regarding the human and women's rights.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Rubaba said that steps were afoot to finalize pro-women laws in Balochistan, whereas, law department was committed to implement the laws including child marriage, home based workers and domestic violence.

She said establishment of Forensic Lab in Balochistan is in final stage as earlier, assistance in this connection was sought from Punjab Forensic Lab.

She noted that the law of Succession Certificate and Letters of Administration has been passed adding that its rules have been formulated and sent to the relevant forum for presentation in the Cabinet.

She said that instructions have been issued by law department to all departments for implementation of anti-harassment laws and formation of committees for redressal of grievances in this regard.

"We are committed to ensuring the functioning of anti-harassment committees in all departments," she stressed and hoped that only by providing equal opportunities for development to women we can achieve the goals of sustainable development.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that concerted strategy has been devised to achieve the SDGs target.

MPA Sana Baloch lauded the efforts of the FEMPOWER Project and assured that sizeable amount would be earmarked in the next budget to achieve the SDGs goals. CEO Farida Shaheed and Rashida Dohd, CEOs of Shirkat Gah, highlighted the SDGs goals 2030 and gender based fair formulation and distribution of budget. They expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the pro-women laws and other relevant legislation. Provincial Female Ombudsman Sabra islam Advocate, Additional Secretary Law Shaukat Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara Tabassum, Head of Gender Studies Department of University of Balochistan Dr Shahida Alizai, Ayesha Wadud of UN Women, Former Chairman Balochistan Public Service Commission Mehta Kailash Nath Kohli individuals from various walks of life and stakeholders including were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Civil Society Lawyers Marriage George Virat Kohli Women Event All From Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited BPSC

Recent Stories

World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street ..

Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street crimes

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Regional office to hold Khuli Ku ..

Federal Ombudsman Regional office to hold Khuli Kutchry on March 08 in Lora

3 minutes ago
 Baloch Culture Day celebrated to highlight traditi ..

Baloch Culture Day celebrated to highlight traditional diversity

3 minutes ago
 Turkish delegation meets Chairman RDA

Turkish delegation meets Chairman RDA

3 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 policemen to be deployed for Pak-Austra ..

Over 4,000 policemen to be deployed for Pak-Australia cricket matches

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>