Speakers for expediting pro-women legislation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Members of Balochistan Assembly, prominent lawyers, civil society representatives and other stakeholders on Wednesday called for expediting the pro-women legislative process in Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi was the chief guest of the event which was jointly organized by the Shirkat Gah and Umer Khan Foundation under FEMPOWER project.

Members of the Provincial Assembly including Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Shahina Kakar, Bano Khalil, Zubaida Khairkhwa, Sanaullah Baloch, Qadir Naeal, Nasrullah Zairy, and Khalil George were prominent among others who addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that there was a consensus in members of Provincial Assembly for legislation and implementation of effective representation of women of Balochistan in various spheres of life including political decision making.

We are striving hard to speed up the process of legislation regarding the human and women's rights.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Rubaba said that steps were afoot to finalize pro-women laws in Balochistan, whereas, law department was committed to implement the laws including child marriage, home based workers and domestic violence.

She said establishment of Forensic Lab in Balochistan is in final stage as earlier, assistance in this connection was sought from Punjab Forensic Lab.

She noted that the law of Succession Certificate and Letters of Administration has been passed adding that its rules have been formulated and sent to the relevant forum for presentation in the Cabinet.

She said that instructions have been issued by law department to all departments for implementation of anti-harassment laws and formation of committees for redressal of grievances in this regard.

"We are committed to ensuring the functioning of anti-harassment committees in all departments," she stressed and hoped that only by providing equal opportunities for development to women we can achieve the goals of sustainable development.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that concerted strategy has been devised to achieve the SDGs target.

MPA Sana Baloch lauded the efforts of the FEMPOWER Project and assured that sizeable amount would be earmarked in the next budget to achieve the SDGs goals. CEO Farida Shaheed and Rashida Dohd, CEOs of Shirkat Gah, highlighted the SDGs goals 2030 and gender based fair formulation and distribution of budget. They expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the pro-women laws and other relevant legislation. Provincial Female Ombudsman Sabra islam Advocate, Additional Secretary Law Shaukat Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara Tabassum, Head of Gender Studies Department of University of Balochistan Dr Shahida Alizai, Ayesha Wadud of UN Women, Former Chairman Balochistan Public Service Commission Mehta Kailash Nath Kohli individuals from various walks of life and stakeholders including were also present on the occasion.