Speakers for following Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in real sense

Published October 06, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers on Thursday stressed the need for following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit as it is the only way to overcome challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference was held at Aiwan e Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan here.

Former chief justice Federal Shariat Court Mian Mehboob Ahmad said "Universe has been created only for the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than their lives.

" Seerat Scholar Dr Pir Tariq Sharif said that the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) changed the pattern of the life and eliminated the darkness of ignorance.

On the occasion, Pir Syed Haroon Ali Gilani said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had taught to promote love, peace, tolerance, forgiveness and unity.

Maulana Muhammad Shafi said, "The sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) is beacon of light for entire humanity."

