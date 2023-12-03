Speakers for holistic, inclusive strategy to address PWDs challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The speakers at a seminar in connection with the Person With Disabilities (PWDs) global day called for a holistic and inclusive strategy to address the challenges faced by the marginalized communities of the society that demand urgent attention to become an active member of the society.

On the occasion, Secretary Social Welfare Syed Sikandar Shah, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Senior Area Program Manager of Islamic Relief Afzal Haider Khan, President Quetta Online Zia Khan, DG Social Welfare Tariq Mengal, Dr. Humayun Amiri, Dr. Saeed Ullah representative of Mercy Corps, Dr. Sarmad, Dr. Ayub Akbari, Nasir Iqbal, Dr. Tahir Rashid from BRSP, Ahmed Jalal, Riyaz Baloch, Zarghuna Wado were present.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Adviser to CM for Social Welfare Shania Khan were also participated in the ceremony. Secretary Social Welfare Syed Sikandar Shah called to play a joint role to utilize the talent of persons with disabilities and make them useful citizens in order to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He said “we have to provide them with education and training, rehabilitation services and access to information and communication technology to meet the demands of the present age.”

The Secretary while addressing a ceremony organized in the collaboration of Islamic Relief, Quetta Online, Social Welfare Department, UNICEF, Mercy Corps and other organizations at Boys Scout Headquarters on Sunday on the occasion of International Day of Persons With Disabilities, said that disabled people are a part of our society.

DG Social Welfare Department said that the purpose of commemorating the day, is to raise awareness in the public regarding the problems, equal rights, welfare and respect of persons with disabilities as such people are also useful members of the society.

He said every year December 3 is celebrated as the day to raise the spirit of special persons.According to an estimate, 5 percent of the total population of the world consists of special people and the number is constantly increasing. DG said that there are people all over the world, including Pakistan, who have Disability, faced the situation with courage and courage.

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said He said that disabled people have made their mark in every field of life in the country by defeating disability with their hard work and dedication.

He further said that the PWDs have proved with their skills that if they are provided with good facilities and supported, they can live their lives happily like ordinary people.

Senior Area Program Manager of Islamic Relief Afzal Haider Khan said “we need to create a suitable and friendly environment by giving access to comprehensive education and health facilities to the PWDs.

He emphasized for providing employment according to their skills and abilities and to ensure the implementation the allocated jobs quotas in public departments. Mercy Corps representative Dr Saeedullah Khan said that the abilities of disabled people should be trusted and ensure better opportunities to make them active part of the society.

He said that we have to work together to remove all the social barriers that hinder the success of special persons.

Dr Saeedullah Khan said that the government should take special measures to include people with disabilities in all spheres of life, to give access to comprehensive education and health facilities.

Zia Khan, President Quetta Online said the implementation of 5 percent jobs quota in government department allocated for special persons should be ensured. He said that we have to work together to remove all the social barriers that stand in the way of the success of special people.