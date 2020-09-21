(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers here at a seminar on Monday underlined the need for implementation of international laws in letter and spirit to achieve sustainable peace in the world.

They called upon the international community to respect each other's beliefs, ideologies and customs to prevent conflicts in the world.

They were of a view that no any nation or community can achieve peace in isolation and it can only be possible by promoting cultural understanding among various segments of society.

The seminar "Piecing Peace Together for a shared future for humanity " was organized by the Kashmir Committee to observe the international Peace Day.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that islam stresses upon propagation of peace in the world as the central message of Islam had always been the peace for all, adding that the last Prophet Peace Be Upon Him has been the symbol of peace and tranquility.

He urged the international and regional organizations to take notice of the stark violations of the human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine and resolve the issues as per the aspirations of their people.

Asad Qaiser appreciated the initiatives taken by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi and expressed confidence that he has all capabilities to highlight Kashmir issue at every forum.

Minister for food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam reiterated that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, highlighting the importance of concrete measures for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian illegal measures taken on August 5, 2019 and snatched special status of the IIOJK.

He lauded the Prime Minister's address to United Nations General Assembly, last year, and asserted that that political maturity and determination would held decide the fate of Kashmir.

Shehrayar Afridi said the movement of Kashimiri people for self-determination has entered into its logical point and soon the world would recognize the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people, The world has realized the violation of the basic human rights in IIOJK and nothing can suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people, he added.

He said Pakistan is endeavoring to maintain peace in South Asia and it had fought biggest war on land against terrorism and defeated enemies of humanity.

"Pakistan played key role in Afghan peace process, took exemplary measures to maintain peace with India but hegemonic Indian designs are major hurdle," said Shehryar.

"History tells us justice and equality is prerequisite for World peace, India captured States through misuse of power including Assam, Junagadh, Haiderabad etc. Now India wants to consolidate occupation on Kashmir. Pakistan won't allow it. The United Nations must ensure Kashmiris get plebiscite," he remarked.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan highlighted the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

He expressed the resolve that the freedom struggle of the Kashmir cannot be suppressed by the brutalities and atrocities of the Indian Armed Forces.

He mentioned that Kashmir and Palestine issues needed to be resolved through peaceful means in order to bring peace and tranquility in the region.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan had always wanted peace in the world and peaceful relation with all the neighboring countries.

He was of the view that the incident of August 5 last year had proved to be a turning point. After Israel, India had become the second such country in the world to use the weapon of illegal occupation through the military, he said.

He said the Indian forces were continuously violating ceasefire along the Line of Control which is not acceptable at all. The Pulwama incident is in front of the world in response to which Pakistan shot down the Indian plane.

Hussain said India is currently facing border tensions with all its neighboring countries.�"India's tensions with Nepal, Pakistan and China continue while tensions with China over Ladakh are also going on," he said.