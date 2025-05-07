Speakers for increasing oilseeds cultivation to cut import bill

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The speakers at a summit said that the main objective of the project to cultivate sesame, soybean and other oilseeds at a cost of Rs 1 billion and to increase per acre production is to significantly reduce the expenditure incurred on import of edible oil.

Addressing a day-long international summit on research, value addition and increase in exports on sesame crop held at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad here on Wednesday, Chief Executive, Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), Dr. Abid Mahmood said that the main objective of this project is to increase sesame exports while reducing domestic imports of soybean and edible oil.

Under this project, 592 model farms will be established in 17 districts of Punjab province including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Kot Addo and Kasur to promote sesame cultivation.

He further said that through this program, financial assistance of Rs. 30,000 will be provided to 1,000 farmers so that they can establish model farms and implement modern sesame production technology and become a role model for other farmers.

Earlier, Chief Scientist Agricultural Research Punjab, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan had exported sesame worth Rs. 350 million in the last ten months.

He said that due to climate change, sesame has now become a major crop in the crop rotation system. Last year, a significant increase was reported in the area under sesame cultivation in Punjab.

He further said that the Punjab government is providing resources to make agricultural research in the province compatible with international standards. Now, it is the responsibility of agricultural scientists to discover such varieties with resistance, keeping in mind climate change, which will not only reduce the cost of production of farmers but also ensure high yields from these varieties.

He further said that under this project, modern machinery for mechanized cultivation and handling of oilseeds will also be provided to farmers on subsidy.

Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Punjab, Dr. Aamir Rasool, while addressing the seminar said that after taking all stakeholders on board, a plan will be prepared in the light of their valuable suggestions and it will be sent to the CM Punjab for final approval.

He said that 2,000 agricultural graduates would be recruited on internship during the next financial year to provide technical guidance to farmers at their doorsteps.

He further said that for the success of this project, special focus will be given on the protection of sesame crop from harmful insects, reduction of post-harvest losses and value addition of sesame.

He said that the Federal government would be taken on board to reduce the tax rate on oilseed exports.

Focal Person International Summit Hafiz Saad Bin Mustafa said that research on sesame crop is going on vigorously in the Oilseeds Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad and the agricultural scientists of the institute have introduced several varieties of sesame with high productivity.

He further said that in collaboration with TDEP Pakistan, Exporters Association and Chamber of Commerce, the expos will be organized in major cities of Pakistan to bring the quality of sesame production in line with international standards.

On this occasion, Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said that under this project, modern irrigation systems would also be installed on model farms of oilseeds. In addition, workshops and mega farmer gatherings are being organized for technical guidance and technology transfer of farmers.

Sesame is cultivated with less water and is a profitable crop for farmers, he said, adding that there are vast opportunities to increase its exports.

The summit was attended by former MPA Begum Najma Afzal, delegations from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, representatives of Export Promotion Bureau, TDEP Pakistan, DGs of Agriculture Departments of Sindh and Balochistan, professors from agricultural universities, field officers, exporters, private seed, pesticide and fertilizer companies and owners of processing plants, progressive farmers and other stakeholders.

The representatives of Exporters Association and Chamber of Pakistan, while speaking at the ceremony, said that 70 percent of sesame production was being exported to China. Last year, sesame was also exported to Japan, Central Asian countries, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Korea and Vietnam.

Later, honorary shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.