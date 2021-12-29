Speakers for inculcating book reading habit among youth

Speakers at book study launching programme here on Wednesday called for revival of book reading habit among the people as the books contained knowledge whereas the digital media only provided information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Speakers at book study launching programme here on Wednesday called for revival of book reading habit among the people as the books contained knowledge whereas the digital media only provided information.

They said there was need of inculcating the habit of book reading among the new generation at the Primary level as this would not only help them in their educational pursuit but also lead them to an ocean of knowledge.

Former Secretary Information and Broadcasting Muhammad Azam and Chief Information Commissioner in his speech at the launch of book study said that it was a great initiative of Minister for Information and Broadcasting to launch book study programme at the Information Service academy.

He said that with the advent of Internet, the habit of book reading had witnessed a decline and the initiative of " Tadabbur" was a great step to provide good collection of books to the officers of the Information Group.

The former secretary said that in the past 10 libraries were opened for children in various parts of the Capital with the cooperation of the UNICEF which proved a great contribution.

He said that now millions of books were available on the internet in pdf format and one could take advantage of their availability.

The Chief Information Commissioner cited an example of Ph D students visit to Amazon forest where they were asked to tell the Names of the various plants but they could only name a few whereas when the red Indians living in that area were asked to tell their names they told names of almost all plants and even they knew many names for one plants.

Referring to the famous quote of Francis Bacon, he said that some books were to be tasted, others to be swallowed, and some few to be chewed and digested.

He said that reading books was imperative for officers of MoIB as they had to perform duties in various ministries and had to learn about new technologies and trends.

He urged the parents to provide books to their children so that it becomes their habit with the passage of time.

Professor Najiba Arif of International Islamic University said that this was a good initiative to revive book reading habit among the new officers. She said that the list of 48 books available in the library.

Former minister Javed Jabbar in his video message said that one should make habit of reading 30 to 40 pages of a book every day. He said with Tadabbur, the capabilities of the information officer would increase.

Dr Huma Baqai through her video message said that books carried knowledge whereas the digital media provided only information.

Earlier in his welcome address Director General ISA Saeed Javed said that one reason for decline in book reading was high cost of the books.

He said that thee was the need to abolish taxes on the printing corporations to ensure availability of books at available prices.