Speakers for integrate technology to improve education system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday emphasized the need to integrate technology and develop knowledge based learning rather burdening the student physically and psychologically to improve education system in Pakistan.

The webinar "Removing Pitfalls: Re-imagining the Education System of Pakistan" organized by Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) here highlighted the existing lacunas in the education system and how it can be improved through various means.

Khurram Ellahi Khan, a PhD Scholar said the core foundation of knowledge is self realization. Whether its Greeks or the Muslims' golden era it was the self realization which prompted the innovation and extended the horizons of Knowledge.

Dr. Amna Mehmood, Dean Social Sciences IIUI underscored the need to add skilled people to the education sector as well so that the people who are earning professional degrees can have better understanding of what they are being taught.

"We need to engage students into setting goals which can improve and give growth to the environment of innovation, " said Dr. Tanveer Afzal, Assistant professor Department of Education AIOU.

Naureen Ibrahim, Member of the National Assembly while emphasizing the need of teachers said that irrespective of forms of education system it is important to understand the importance of teacher and how it can improve the whole education system as a whole.