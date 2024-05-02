Speakers For Introducing HPV Vaccination For Girls Against cervical Cancer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Speakers at a training session on the Role of Media for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) here on Thursday stated that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) was a powerful tool for preventing cervical cancer amongst young girls
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Speakers at a training session on the Role of Media for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) here on Thursday stated that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) was a powerful tool for preventing cervical cancer amongst young girls. They informed that its vaccine was going to be launched under EPI from next year as a preventive measure for girls aged between 9 and 15 years. Thousands of girls are at the risk of cervical cancer, they said and added that awareness seminars were being arranged in connection to apprise the public of its vaccination.
Different organizations including GAVI, WHO, UNICEF,BMFG and NGOs are working on it, they maintained.
Additional Director, Dr Qurat ul Ain, DG Health Dr Mahar Iqbal, CEO DHA, Dr Fasial Raza Qasarani, Immunization officer, Dr Khurram Khan Mubeen, Dr Sara, SBC consultant, Aqeel Sarfraz and others were present on the occasion.
They noted that EPI was kicked off in 1978 with the vaccination of six diseases and now kids are being vaccinated against 12 diseases under it.Later, a question-answer session was also held. A large number of journalists attended the training session.
