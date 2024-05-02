Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action Committee

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 11:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Speakers at the inaugural meeting of the "Climate Action Committee," pledged to work jointly to boost global climate action. They underlined the need to put joint effort by all stakeholders, including countries, international organizations, international financial institutions and the private sector.

The Climate Action Committee meeting was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday where Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov was the chief guest.

The ambassador Khazar in his remarks, said that the year 2024 has been declared as “Green World Solidarity Year” in the Republic of Azerbaijan and it would host the COP29 International Climate Conference in Baku in November same year. He also appreciated RCCI for hosting an important session of Climate Change Action Committee.

Saqib Rafiq, President of RCCI, in his welcome address stressed that there was a need to establish institutions at the national and provincial levels for the formation of the carbon credit market and its trading in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Adnan Shafqat, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Climate Change, and Ms. Naureen Ghaffar, Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Climate Change, presented an overview of the committee's objectives and future plans.

The meeting was organized in collaboration with Beyond Carbon. This initiative represents an extension of Beyond Carbon’s ongoing efforts in climate advocacy, mitigation, and awareness.

Key discussions during the meeting revolved around environmental challenges, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), technology & innovation, public awareness and education. The event culminated with a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the shared commitment of all stakeholders present to address climate change and promote sustainable practices in the region.

Spokesman RCCI informed that the establishment of the committee was the first of its kind in Pakistan at the chamber of commerce level which was significant step towards enhancing collaboration between the private sector, government, and civil society to address pressing environmental issues and foster a sustainable future for all.

Former Presidents Zahid Latif Khan, Raja Amer Iqbal, Saboor Malik, Chairman Standing committee on Defence Procurement Azfar Kamal, Ms. Emily Vooris from UN WFP & distinguished members of RCCI were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan