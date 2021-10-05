Speakers for joint efforts to combat climate change

The speakers at a workshop here Tuesday underlined the need for collaborative and inclusive efforts to combat climate change challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The speakers at a workshop here Tuesday underlined the need for collaborative and inclusive efforts to combat climate change challenges.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) organized a sensitization workshop on "Climate Induced Migration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" at PDMA Headquarter Peshawar.

Representatives from Provincial line departments, Academia, PDMA and international Non-Governmental organizations participated in the workshop.

Director General PDMA KP, Sharif Hussain said on the occasion that climate change has many hard hitting and obvious impacts like flooding and droughts. Disasters occur due to climate change and rising temperatures.

For the last two decades, Pakistan has suffered from a series of natural disasters including floods, GLOF, earthquakes, hurricanes, avalanches and droughts.

He emphasized that it is the time that we do our part to identify the subtle and hidden consequences of climate change. If we are going to defeat climate change and address its impacts, we need to work together. He further said that PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an active Disaster Management Organization at the provincial level that deals with Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Reduction, Preparedness and Planning.

Director, Disaster Risk management Zuhra Nigar said, it is high time that we explore future potential challenges and start acting on them right now.

It is our collective responsibility to protect those around us who are more vulnerable.

She urged all stakeholders to take actions and to materialize efforts in true spirit to cope with the expected impact of climate change. She thanked Umair Hassan (Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan) and his team for their support and congratulated the Islamic Relief and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on producing a study on such a critical topic.

Umair Hassan said Islamic Relief Pakistan has taken multiple initiatives to counter the challenges that climate change imposes on Pakistan. We are currently implementing a nationwide campaign 'Voices Organized for Climate Advocacy and Lobbying (VOCAL)" which carries the components of civil society strengthening and policy advocacy to bridge policy gaps, reinvigorate planning processes, rally for adequate budgeting, and transform delivery paradigm of local governance from the perspective of climate change adaptation.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which is to be held in Glasgow from 31 October-12 November 2021, IRP is also set to launch its highly important research study on "Climate Induced Migration in Pakistan" to reflect on the human cost of Climate change.