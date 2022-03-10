Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls education

Speakers at a seminar here Thursday underlined the need for collaborated efforts to promote girls education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar here Thursday underlined the need for collaborated efforts to promote girls education in the province.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai chaired the seminar along with other parliamentarians here today.

The seminar was aimed at highlighting girls education and progress made towards achieving sustainable development goals for promotion of quality education in KP.

The objectives of seminar was to bring together relevant education stakeholders including Govterment officials, departments, civil society, education experts, human rights institutions, academia and others.

The experts reviewed the state of girls education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongwith the challenges and progress.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights) Muhammad Imran Khan represented Peshawar on the eve to celebrate International Women Day in collaboration with Blue Veins and SDGs Task Force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The speakers appreciated the reforms and projects launched by the Government for promotion of girls education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.