UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Joint Efforts To Promote Girls Education

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls education

Speakers at a seminar here Thursday underlined the need for collaborated efforts to promote girls education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar here Thursday underlined the need for collaborated efforts to promote girls education in the province.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai chaired the seminar along with other parliamentarians here today.

The seminar was aimed at highlighting girls education and progress made towards achieving sustainable development goals for promotion of quality education in KP.

The objectives of seminar was to bring together relevant education stakeholders including Govterment officials, departments, civil society, education experts, human rights institutions, academia and others.

The experts reviewed the state of girls education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongwith the challenges and progress.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights) Muhammad Imran Khan represented Peshawar on the eve to celebrate International Women Day in collaboration with Blue Veins and SDGs Task Force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The speakers appreciated the reforms and projects launched by the Government for promotion of girls education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Progress Women Government Labour

Recent Stories

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Far ..

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal weapons

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts ..

More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Nadeem Sarwar

2 minutes ago
 10 gamblers held during crackdown

10 gamblers held during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattl ..

2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

3 minutes ago
 Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Confere ..

Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>