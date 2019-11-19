Speakers for mass awareness campaign to fight climate change

The speakers on Tuesday stressed the need for carrying out an awareness campaign to fight issues related to climate change, including smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 )

They were speaking during a seminar on smog held at Institute of Public Health (IPH) here.

They terming the global warming a big challenge, said stakeholders had to prepare themselves to face challenges for the future generations.

They were of the view that society should be developed on scientific basis instead of traditions so that people could understand issues concerning to their health.

Industrial revolution, smoke from brick kilns, burning of remaining of the crops and solid waste and smoke produced by vehicles were basic causes of smog.

The speakers of the seminar included Chairman board of Management (BOM) IPH Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Member Health and Nutrition P&D Department Dr Suhail Saqlain, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other public health experts from the environment department.

Chairman Task Force P&D Sardar Awais Dreshak, Chief Health P&D Salim Masih, officers from the health department, the PITB and other departments were also present.