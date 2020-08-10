Speakers for mobilizing all means to create awareness on Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar on Monday stressed the need for mobilizing all available means including, art, literature and storytelling to create awareness among international community on Kashmir cause.

Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) organized a webinar titled "Humanity Under Siege: Unheard Voices of Kashmir". The webinar was part of IICR's exclusive Globe 2020 Series, said a press release.

Major General (R) Raza Muhammad highlighted new wave of Modism in India which is mixture of populism and BJP's extremist ideologies.

He said the international community was constantly looking the other way when it comes to Kashmir issue. It is because of the economic relevance of India. Pakistan needs to muster international support in a particular manner that the actions shall not be restricted to just statements.

Turgay Evern, a human right activist from Turkey said when British colonized Egypt the first thing they did was incarcerate the story tellers because storytellers tell their people about the legacy of their nation.

He said that it is colonial tactic to not to let the pain spread and same thing was being inflicted by the Indian authorities on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that art can be more effective than guns so we need to find artistic ways to tell the world of the anguish which Kashmiri's were facing and for that we need mobilization of creativity.

Dr. Salma Malik said despite Indian forces were indulged in indiscriminate violence, females were also on crosshair of Indian authorities, mainly because they were generation carriers.

Senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani said that 2019 remained to be one of the darkest years in Kashmir's recent history in which Kashmiris witnessed an ugly face of India's neo- colonialism and its consequences that have manifested on the ground in many striking ways.

While sharing the resilience of the Kashmiri people Wani said that the people of Kashmir have outlived all Indian nefarious designs and draconian laws and they will outlive.

Yasir Rehman stressed the need for reevaluation and consider the developing ground situation in the valley by Indian forces and world response for Kashmiris or against Kashmiris, then we will come to know in what areas we have successful in drum beating and making the World realize.

Ahmed Qureshi said that Kashmir has now been vocalized internationally as well as nationally as compared to the precious years. He said that prior to 2016 the issue was not in light and there was practically no work on Kashmir by international media whereas after 2016 there had been a swift shift and world started to look at the Kashmir issue.

"There was a need of a new approach to reach the areas where Pakistan is lacking," he concluded.